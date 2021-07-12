Evelyn Grace Tudor, 91, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Evelyn was born March 14, 1930, in Mitchell, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Grace (Woodford) Voight. She was raised in Mitchell and graduated from the Mitchell High School in 1947. After graduating she worked as a secretary in Osage, Iowa, for Ray Cummings Attorney at Law. On March 26, 1950, Evelyn was united in marriage to Earnest Tudor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Osage. The couple would farm together near Osage for the next 20 years. In 1970, the couple moved to Waverly, and Evelyn worked as a Waitress at Carver’s Restaurant, Parts Manager at Chrysler Village, and in the office at Bantam Crane.
Evelyn was a very active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tyrell Lodge Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron and American Legion Auxiliary. Her greatest enjoyment was time spent with family and friends, however, she also liked baking cookies, sewing, knitting, quilting and traveling.
Evelyn’s memory is honored by daughter, Pamela Goodman, of Waverly; son, Wayne Tudor, of Calmar, Iowa; two grandchildren, Jason Tudor and Clint (Jen) Goodman; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Michelle Platte; and two brothers, Jim and Dick Voight.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Tyrell Lodge Eastern Star service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens in Charles City. Memorials may be directed to Evelyn’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.