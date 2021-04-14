Evelyn Person, of Waverly, Iowa, was graced with 103 years on earth. She was born on February 9, 1918, near Stanley, Wisconsin, and called out of this life on April 12, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Evelyn was the daughter of Elmer and Ruby (McKee) Ness. She attended school in Durand, Wisconsin, and graduated from Durand High School in 1937. In 1968, she graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly with a Bachelor of Science degree. Evelyn also earned 28 credit hours and her Library Certification at the University of Northern Iowa.
On December 17, 1939, Evelyn was married to Gerhard Person, who preceded her in death, and together they had six children. Four children, Lane Hartmann, Merrilee Connell, Adrianne Pearson and Robert Person, preceded her in death. The two surviving children are Candace (George) Luckett, of St. Charles, Illinois, and Martha (Kim) Planert, of Oxford, Ohio. Evelyn had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were a source of great joy to her. She loved sharing the pictures she had received with everyone. She is also survived by one sister, Cheryl Brietung, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and preceded by siblings, Vernon Ness, Gertrude Burch and Kathleen Sunquit.
Evelyn loved gardening, which was obvious by the multitude of trees and flowers she planted over the years. People would often stop by her house in summer and ask for a tour of the yard so they could find out about all the flowers she had growing so beautifully. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and many of her family members received quilts handmade by her. She also loved books and reading and recalled that the years she spent working as Librarian in the Denver Community School District were among the happiest years of her life. She always had a book, newspaper, or magazine open, and she was well-read on many topics which she loved discussing.
A graveside inurnment service will be held at Horton Cemetery, rural Waverly, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Evelyn’s family would like to express their gratitude to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and Cedar Valley Hospice for the excellent care she received while a resident there. Online condolences for Evelyn may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials can be directed to the Plainfield Public Library. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.