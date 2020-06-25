Thank you to everyone in our community for your generous support of Riverview Center during this pandemic.
With your help, we have continued to respond in-person to area medical centers and law enforcement agencies during the COVID-19 crisis to provide survivors of sexual assault/ abuse and domestic violence with crisis intervention and legal, medical, and social services advocacy.
Riverview Center has been creative and innovative. We have launched virtual platforms to offer survivors online face-to-face trauma-informed therapy so that the COVID-19 crisis would not disrupt the healing process. Our staff designed, created, and distributed hundreds of Sensory Calm Down Boxes to child survivors in our community to facilitate online play therapy and to help them manage the stress of the pandemic. We are here and ready to help.
It is with great sadness that we are announcing that Evening of Light/ Luncheon of Light series of events that was scheduled for June 24 and 25 with keynote speaker Michelle Knight has been cancelled. Due to the current recommendations of the CDC and concerns for the health and safety of our community, we have determined that this event is not able to go on this year.
Join us for our online auction to support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence June 25-July 10 at 2 p.m. Central Time. Complete your free registration at qtego.net/qlink/riverviewcenterdubuque and click “Register for event.”
We have reached out to all sponsors and ticket holders for these events and are happy to report that many of Riverview Center’s generous sponsors and ticket holders have converted their 2020 Evening of Light/ Luncheon of Light sponsorships/ tickets into donations to support survivors of sexual assault/ abuse and domestic violence during this time of crisis. This act of generosity helps to ensure that Riverview Center continues to serve and support the survivors of sexual and domestic violence in our community, promoting brighter futures for everyone.
We look forward to hosting the 2021 Evening of Light event series with Michelle Knight on April 21 and 22, 2021. We hope to see you then!
For 28 years, Riverview Center has proudly provided the healing and justice survivors of sexual violence deserve, free of charge. We are a nonprofit agency committed to providing free, compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 counties in Iowa, including Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek Counties; and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties in Illinois.
Regardless of means, our clients receive high-quality, professional services, including 24-hour crisis hotlines; legal, medical, and general advocacy; one-on-one counseling and support groups; professional trainings; and violence prevention initiatives.