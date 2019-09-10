School spirit was out in force on Monday night at Waverly-Shell Rock High School to kick off the Go-Hawks’ annual Homecoming week with coronation.
The event was moved from Go-Hawk Stadium to Go-Hawk Gymnasium, as severe storms rolled through the area.
But, at the end of the night, seniors Haley Eckerman and Jentry Staack went home with a little more bling, as the duo was crowned queen and king, respectively.
Staack said he felt a great deal of support from his fellow students and the fans in the crowd.
“It was really cool to see all of the support everyone game all of the people on the court,” Staack said. “I thought it was really cool that all of my friends voted for me.”
Eckerman is the daughter of Sue and Eric Eckerman and is involved in volleyball, wrestling, track, band and choir. In the future, Eckerman plans to attend college, in hopes of becoming a national park ranger. Staack is the son of Jerrod and Kari Staack and is part of the football and rugby teams, along with the leadership team, NHS and FCA. He plans to attend a four-year college in hopes of becoming an accountant.
When Eckerman was announced as the Homecoming Queen, she was quite proud to receive the honor.
“I just feel a lot of support from everyone, and I was really happy about it,” Eckerman said.
In addition to Eckerman and Staack, 14 other students were a part of the Homecoming Court.
Emma Buresh is the daughter of Gary Buresh and Susan Franke, and she is involved in club soccer and shows spirit by attending games and meets. In the future, Buresh hopes to go to college to become a pediatrician. Jeremy Chaplin is the son of Casey Chaplin and Angie Chaplin, and he is the football team captain, involved in baseball and NHS. Chaplin hopes to study at a four-year university, while possibly playing collegiate sports.
Emma Nelson is the daughter of Lee and Rachel Nelson and is involved in tennis, wrestling team management, choir, orchestra and NHS. In the future, Nelson would like to major in elementary education, but is undecided on where. Tyler McNally is the son of Chuck and Chelsea McNally. Tyler is a football team captain and also plays rugby and is in NHS and the leadership team. He hopes to play either rugby or football at a four-year college.
Sophia Graening is the daughter of Jared and Allison Graening. Sophia is a senior football cheer captain, a member of the basketball cheerleading squad and a fourth-year choir member. Next year, Sophia would like to study animal science or animal ecology and participate in cheerleading at a university that is undecided at this time. Noah Campbell, the son of Kari and Shane Campbell, is currently involved in soccer, student senate, NHS and student leadership. After high school, Noah is unsure of his future plans, but he would like to venture outside of Iowa.
Camryn Grawe is the daughter of Mark and Amy Grawe, and she participates in soccer, basketball, cross country, group and individual speech, student leadership team, student publications, NHS and is also the student body secretary. Next year, Grawe plans to study environmental sustainability at an undecided college. Ethan Flege is the son of Bill and Kelly Flege, and he is part of the student senate, football, basketball, golf, chorus, NHS and speech team. His future plans include studying at a four-year university.
Bailey Walsh, the daughter of Pat and Kari Walsh, is involved in cross country, track and field, student publications, group and individual speech, student senate, NHS and is the FFA chapter president. Walsh is a part of the Job Coop program and works at Discoveries Learning Center. After high school, she plans to further her education. Noah Jeppesen is the son of Mark and Karmen, and participates in football, bowling, tennis, baseball, choir and NHS. In the future, he plans to attend college to major in biology, hoping to do something in the medical field.
Jazlyn Westmoreland is the daughter of Debra Behne, and she is involved in volleyball and NHS. Westmoreland plans to attend Chicago State University to go after her goal of being an occupational therapist, while playing volleyball. Jack Wallace is the son of David and Lori Wallace, and he is involved in Art Club and is a member of the speech team. In the future, Wallace plans to study art and animation, but his college choice is currently undecided.
Madysen Leyen, the daughter of Sherri and Derek Leyen, is involved in student senate, leadership team, NHS, choir, musical, yearbook, Excel club, speech team and SADD. In the future, Leyen would like to pursue photography, but is unsure of where she’d like to attend college. Germain Sagbo is the son of Rob and Colleen Bednarik, and he is currently involved in NHS, football, basketball and track. Sagbo currently serves as the student body vice president and is on the FCA and football leadership team. He is also involved in the Job Coop program and works at Discoveries Learning Center. For his future plans, Sagbo is currently undecided.
Prior to the court introductions, the Waverly-Shell Rock marching band, cheerleading squad, dance team and color guard performed in front of the crowd.
The fall sports teams were also introduced as part of the coronation festivities.
With the homecoming coronation being one of the first events of the week, Staack and Eckerman are excited for what’s to come.
“All of the games we are going to have this week, like the volleyball game, football game – it should be really fun,” Eckerman said.
“I think school spirit is one of the biggest things, because everyone comes together,” Staack said. “We dress up, depending on the day, and I think the school spirit is really cool.”
While last Friday’s football game marked the first home game of the 2019 season, Eckerman is optimistic that even more fans will come out for the Go-Hawks’ Homecoming game against Crestwood on Friday.
“I feel like we already have a big student section,” Eckerman said. “Last Friday for the football game, we had a lot of people out. I think it’s going to be even more this Friday, since it is Homecoming.”
Staack will be playing on the field Friday night as one of Waverly-Shell Rock’s team captains.
He knows the school spirit will be at its best come Friday.
“Our support is probably going to be the best that we’ve ever had,” Staack said. “I think everyone is going to have a really good time.”