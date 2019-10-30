With five days remaining to the Nov. 5 city elections, the three living former Waverly mayors are supporting current Mayor Dean Soash’s re-election bid.
Chuck Infelt, Bob Brunkhorst and Keith Schuldt, all say Soash has their vote, and deserves another term to complete the projects that were launched in his first term.
Infelt, who lost his third bid for office to Soash in a run-off, after Soash ran a write-in campaign during the 2017 campaign, said Soash has his support because the plain-speaking mayor has shown his sincerity, his engagement with stakeholders and and his ability to work with city leadership and council to move forward important projects.
A former pastor whose philosophy of leadership turned on the phrase “I am for everyone,” Infelt praised Soash’s grassroots approach in a video interview with Waverly Newspapers, adding that while on occasion Soash has spoken in haste, as in the case of declaring Champions Ridge’s demise prior to the council’s final say on it, his passion for the city’s well being has a long history, dating back to Soash’s service on the Planning and Zoning Commission from the mid ‘80s to the early 2000s.
Infelt also said he endorses Kris Glaser, a candidate for Ward 2, whom he appointed as a member of the Airport Commission.
Brunkhorst, on the other hand, said his endorsement applies to Soash only.
“Dean is my neighbor,” he said. “We support our neighbors.”
Brunkhorst stopped short of elaborating on who else he would be voting for in the other races.
The outcome of Waverly’s Nov. 5 election is also close to the heart Keith Schuldt, who was mayor from 1990 to 1994, but now lives in Michigan.
Even though he left Waverly a long time ago, his legacy as mayor and as a donor to Wartburg College is part of local history.
Schuldt, who has kept abreast of the town’s election news and current issues through his subscription to Waverly Newspapers, said if he lived in Waverly today, his would vote for Soash.
“He has done a good job,” Schuldt said. “You are always going to do things people don’t like.”
Schuldt recalled his own years as mayor when the Green Bridge was a hot topic in the ‘90s.
“We had a million dollars from the state, now what do you have?” he asked rhetorically. “But those people always want to hear the rumble.”
Schuldt, who just visited Waverly for Wartburg’s homecoming, said he likes what he sees in town today.
He then extended his endorsement to the incumbent councilwoman at-large thusly:
“Even though I am a Republican, Edith Waldstein, I like her, and she works hard at it and does a good job,” he said.