The Waverly Exchange Club honored a pair of Waverly-Shell Rock students as their students of the month for November and December.
The November student of the month is Ryan Sand, son of Mark and Debra Sand. Ryan is ranked first in his class with a 4.0 GPA.
Ryan is very active on the Robotics team, in Jazz Band, Chamber Winds, Excel Club, National Honor Society and tennis. He has earned three All-State Music awards.
Ryan is active in the community volunteering at the Vineyard Church food drive and is on the Waverly Public Library Teen Advisory Board. He plans to attend Iowa State University to major in computer science.
The December student of the month is Britney Young, daughter of Al and Jody Young. Britney is ranked first in her class with a 4.0 GPA.
She participates in basketball, volleyball, track and softball and has received all-conference recognition in volleyball, basketball and track.
In addition to athletics, Britney participates in the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, DECA and SADD. She also is active in the community and enjoys spending time with family and friends. Britney plans to pursue a degree in accounting after high school.