The Waverly Exchange Club recently honored four individuals as students of the month for the second half of the school year. Below is information about each student:
January: Zac Birgen
Zac Birgen, son of Brian and Mariah, was honored as the January Student of the Month for the Waverly Exchange Club. Zac is a member of the National Honor Society, an Eagle Scout and participated in cross-country. He plans to major in computer science when he heads to college in the fall.
February: Isabell Thier
Isabell (Izzy) Thier, daughter of Jeff and Leah, was honored as the February Student of the Month for the Waverly Exchange Club. Izzy is very active in USA Gymnastics. She plans to become a nurse and will be attending Allen College in the fall.
March: Reagan Dahlquist
Reagan Dahlquist, daughter of Clay and Jodi, was honored as the March Student of the Month for the Waverly Exchange Club. Reagan has a 4.0 grade-point average and is involved in many activities including band, orchestra, volleyball and track. She also is the vice president of the Excel Club at the high school. She recently qualified for the Drake Relays and placed high in high jump. Reagan will attend Hillsdale College in Michigan in the fall.
April: Jacob Kruse
Jacob Kruse, son of Matthew and Angie, was honored as the April Student of the Month for the Waverly Exchange Club. Jacob was one of the captains on the basketball team and is active in other school activities. He plans to own his own business in the future.