The Waverly Exchange Club recently recognized Adam Folkerts and Erin Bird as Outstanding Members of the Year.
Folkerts served as the 2020-21 club president and successfully led the group during a challenging year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The club not only grew in membership, but it exceeded annual fundraising goals and continued to meet in-person and virtually throughout the year.
One nominator wrote: “Adam’s leadership has truly been outstanding in an extremely difficult year. He has demonstrated kindness, humor, dedication, innovation, perseverance, and loyalty and found joy in the journey as he capably led the club.”
Bird was integral in the club’s shift to virtual meetings by managing the online account and technology needs. He ensured that members joining the meetings virtually were connected and had a good meeting experience. He also developed an online donations link for the club’s holiday cash drawing fundraiser and served as a member of the club’s social media committee.
One nominator wrote: “Erin has done so much for the betterment of the club, but his getting us hooked up through Zoom was simply outstanding. To have 30-plus members in attendance, whether in person or via Zoom, kept our club active and strong.”