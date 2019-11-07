Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jentry Staack

Jentry Staack was named student of the month for September by the Waverly Exchange Club. He’s pictured with parents Jerrod and Kari Staack.

 Courtesy photo

The Waverly Exchange Club recently honored Jentry Staack, son of Jerrod and Kari Staack, as its September Student of the Month.

Jentry has a 3.97 grade point average and is 25th in his class. He was elected W-SR’s homecoming king in September. Jentry was captain of the football team, a member of the rugby club, a Respect Retreat Leader and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In his free time, he is a Relay for Life volunteer and likes to spend time with his family. He plans to attend UNI majoring in accounting.

