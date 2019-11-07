The Waverly Exchange Club recently honored Jentry Staack, son of Jerrod and Kari Staack, as its September Student of the Month.
Jentry has a 3.97 grade point average and is 25th in his class. He was elected W-SR’s homecoming king in September. Jentry was captain of the football team, a member of the rugby club, a Respect Retreat Leader and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
In his free time, he is a Relay for Life volunteer and likes to spend time with his family. He plans to attend UNI majoring in accounting.