The Grout Museum of History & Science, 503 South St., Waterloo, is opening a new exhibit on Jan. 31; “Remember the Ladies: The Path to Suffrage,” on display through March 31.
Winning the right to vote was a hard-fought battle for women. Iowans like Carrie Chapman Catt, Amelia Bloomer, Annie Nowlin Savery and Anna B. Lawther were at the forefront of this effort.
In this one-of-a-kind exhibit, explore the relationship between suffragists in Iowa and the Cedar Valley and the national movement and learn about the changing roles of women throughout the 20th century.
This exhibit will also include a “Remembering Our Ladies Recognition Wall” that will allow the public to honor special women in their life with a personalized rosette.
This exhibit was made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Pauline R. Barrett Charitable Foundation, Veridian Credit Union, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Gallagher Family Foundation, Mediacom, Dr. Judith Finkelstein, Bob & Nancy Neymeyer, Standard Distribution and media sponsors KWWL and Townsquare Media.
For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.