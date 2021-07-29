The Hearst Center for the Arts is excited to announce two upcoming exhibitions. “North and South: Berenice Abbott’s U.S. Route 1” runs July 29 through Sept. 12, and “Moon of the Snow Blind: Text and Pictures by Gary Kelley” runs July 29 through Sept. 19.
The exhibition “North and South” features 50 photographs visualizing photographer Berenice Abbott’s summer journey in 1954 along the length of U.S. Route 1.
Abbott, a central figure in the history of photography, is known best for her portraits. She studies with leaders of the American avant-garde in the early 20th century, including Marcel Duchamp and Man Ray.
Her travels on Route 1 began in New York City. She and two companions traveled south to Key West. From there, they turned and drove north to the highway’s terminus in Fort Kent, Maine, arriving in September.
During the trip, Abbott made more than 400 8-by-10-inch photographs, and more than 2,000 smaller images using her Rollieflex camera. This exhibition is organized by the Syracuse University Art Museum and funded in part by the Hearst’s Robert and Shirley Berg Fund at the Cedar Falls Community Foundation.
The exhibition “Moon of the Snow Blind” features the original storyboard drawings from Gary Kelley’s graphic novel about the Spirit Lake massacre of 1957, imagined by artist and illustrator. Additionally, Kelley created eight pastel drawings to accompany the show.
The Spirit Lake massacre was a dark moment in Midwestern history. The massacre began in Northwest Iowa and ventured into nearby states, including South Dakota, the pipestone area of Minnesota, and concluded in St. Paul, Minnesota, at a reception with the Minnesota governor.
A public reception with the artist, Gary Kelley, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 5-6:30 p.m. with a book signing at 5:30 p.m. The graphic novels are available for purchase at the Hearst Center. Select works will be available for purchase.
About the Hearst Center for the Arts
The James & Meryl Hearst Center for the Arts is located at 304 West Seerley Boulevard in Cedar Falls. More information on the Hearst Center and its programs is available at www.TheHearst.org, by calling the Hearst Center at (319) 273-8641, or follow us on Facebook. The Hearst Center is free and open to the public.