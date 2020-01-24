After a warmer-than-normal December, which included a Christmas-Day high near 60 degrees, Old Man Winter has sure made up for his early-season absence.
Snow fell on the area over a three-day period Wednesday through Friday. The Bremer County official reporting station in Tripoli registered a total of 2.7 inches through 10 a.m. Friday, while the Waterloo Regional Airport received 1.8 inches Wednesday and Thursday.
This was after 3.5 inches fell in the area the prior weekend, in a storm that also saw 40mph wind gusts with the temperatures plummeting below zero, bottoming out at minus-10 at the airport the morning of Jan. 21.
However, northeast Iowans are a hearty bunch. They do their best to clear off the snowpack and go on with their lives, as witnessed between rounds of snowfall on Thursday morning.
Waverly Newspapers caught up with three people doing just that in and near downtown Waverly. Monte Verbeek was shoveling some snow from in front of the Beach House, while up the street, Sherri Mennenga was doing the same at Renewed Purpose and Wayne Meyer, the custodian at the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center, was applying ice melt on the sidewalks around that facility.
Verbeek spent Thursday clearing off several walks in front of Waverly’s eating and drinking establishments. Earlier, the shoveled in front of Wave Town Diner, and moments after we talked with him, he went across to the Pour House.
He said the snow, as the temperature was near the freezing mark, was “close to being real wet.”
“It was not as bad as the last one,” Verbeek said. “We had ice on top.”
Mennenga said Thursday’s clean-up was “not so bad.”
“It’s light enough,” Mennenga said. “It’s a lot easier to shovel.”
Meyer felt that removing the frozen precipitation around the jail, sheriff’s office and police department was all he could accomplish during the week.
“It seemed that every day, I’m out here doing something — about half of the day, at least,” Meyer said.
He added that since the late-week temps were hovering around 32 degrees, the ice melt he was spreading is most effective.
“Right at the freezing mark, it works pretty good,” he said. “I sprayed some liquid deicer first, because that doesn’t carry into the building so much, but then on the outside part, I use the granular stuff.”
All three said that the winter of 2019-20 hasn’t been too terrible.
“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Mennenga said. “We’re managing. We live in Iowa, so that’s to be expected.”
Meyer has been working for Bremer County for 14 years. He said even though the snow in January has made up for the lack thereof in December, it’s still decent weather recently.
When it got cold the prior week, he said deicer doesn’t work too well.
“It’s designed to go down to about 15-below, but it’s not doing that good of a job anymore,” Meyer said. “You just have to realize that you’re in Iowa and it’s winter.
“One of the supervisors told me the other day, ‘You know, Wayne, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Once Valentine’s Day comes, it’s good weather from there on.’”