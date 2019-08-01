NASHUA – The Annual Fall Field Day at the ISU Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will run from 1 to 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Steve Johnson, Farm Management Specialist, will kick-off the program in the Borlaug Learning Center, and will cover “Crop Price Risk & Cash Flow Management.” He is followed by Prashant Jha, Weed Specialist, with a discussion of the “ISU weed science research and extension program: 2019 and beyond.”
Then the program heads to the field with the on-farm wagon tour featuring Antonio Mallarino, Soil Fertility Specialist, and Erin Hodgson, Entomologist. Antonio will explain “How results from long-term PK rate studies influence soil tests and interpretations.” Whereas Erin will discuss “Concerns with corn and soybean insect pest resistance to insecticides and Bt-traits, and update us on 2019 Soybean gall midge research”.
The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the ISU Northeast Research Farm and Demonstration Farm.
Directions to the farm: From Nashua at the junction of U.S. Highway 218 (Exit 220) and County Road B-60, go west on B-60 1.1 miles to Windfall Avenue, then south 1 mile to 290th Street, then east 0.2 miles to the farm.
CCA credits will be available (1 CM, 1 NM, 2 PM). For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801.