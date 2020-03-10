Interested in starting or improving your fruit tree(s) on your home lot? On Tuesday, March 24, a special fruit tree planting and pruning program clinic will be held at the Blueridge Orchard, west of Denver.
Guest presenters will be Iowa State University Extension Horticulturist Patrick O’Malley who will explain and demonstrate the important tree pruning process for tree health and improved fruit production. Also a discussion and demonstration of proper fruit tree planting will be presented by Bremer County ISU Extension Director Ron Lenth. This is the time of year for pruning fruit trees.
The Blueridge Orchard, owned by the Rippe family, is located a half mile west of Denver on County Road C-50 and then turn north on Killdeer Road and then left on Blue Ridge Road. Signs will be posted to aid attendees.
Cost is $15 which includes refreshments, registration, and handouts. For questions or to register, contact the Bremer County ISU Extension office at 319-882-4275.