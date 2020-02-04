Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Feeling stretched caring for an adult with chronic conditions?

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a class designed to provide you — the family caregiver — with the skills you need to take care of yourself. Six, 2½-hour class sessions held once a week are led by certified, experienced class leaders.

You’ll learn to:

• Reduce stress

• Better communicate your feelings

• Improve self-confidence

• Increase ability to make tough decisions

• Balance your life

• Locate helpful resources

When you take care of yourself, everyone benefits.

Classes are from 2:30-4 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5 at the Waverly Health Center, 312 9th St, Waverly (Carstensen/Gruben Rm, Use Orange Entr./Lot). The cost is $30 (includes Caregiver Help Book — $30 value)

For more information or to register, contact Cindy Thompson | Human Sciences Specialist/Family Life 319-334-8013 or cpthom08@iastate.edu. Certified Class Leaders are Charlene Sauer and Linda Haines. Register at: http://bit.ly/ptfc15085 or by calling Cindy Thompson.

Registration Deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 25.