The Bremer County Extension is looking for a swine superintendent for the 2021 Bremer County Fair.
This is a volunteer position that includes planning and organizing the 4-H show and barn at the Bremer County Fair. Attend pre- and post-fair meetings to determine job assignments for yourself and committee members.
For more information such as application, position description and approval process, call Cody Emery at 319-882-4275 or go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer/ under county news.