Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Bremer County Extension is looking for a swine superintendent for the 2021 Bremer County Fair.

This is a volunteer position that includes planning and organizing the 4-H show and barn at the Bremer County Fair. Attend pre- and post-fair meetings to determine job assignments for yourself and committee members.

For more information such as application, position description and approval process, call Cody Emery at 319-882-4275 or go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer/ under county news.

Trending Food Videos