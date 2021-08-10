“But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” – Galatians 5:22-23
Using this Bible verse, St. Paul’s Lutheran School teachers and a parent task force designed a new plan called, “The Fruit of the Spirit” that outlines school values and expectations.
“We wanted to differentiate ourselves from the other places of learning, through establishing these expectations,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “Our goal is for others to know why they should choose St. Paul’s.”
The plan is used as guidance for students to become confident leaders and public speakers through showing commitment to their school, peers, faith walk, worship and Bible knowledge, as well as demonstrating excellence in academics.
“The purpose of our values program is to help us establish boundaries, providing meaning behind our behavioral expectations and as a way to ensure accountability for actions,” Johnson said. “The ultimate goal is to continue to ensure that our school is a positive and safe place for all.”
Introduced during the fall of 2019, the plan uses the acronym, FRUIT, to help students remember that they should be Faithful, Respectful, Use manners, demonstrate Integrity and remain Teachable.
The Fruit of the Spirit is celebrated on a daily basis during school opening and during weekly school worship at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
“The Fruit of the Spirit is a great way to incorporate religion into our discipline policy,” said Jo Groth, fourth grade teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Groth recalls a time where this benefited a student.
“An aide was working one-on-one with a student who was struggling in one area academically,” said Groth. “When he became frustrated, he would hit his forehead against the table.”
Groth said the aide tried as hard as she could, but she could not get him to quit doing this.
“One day, she brought in a picture of Jesus,” said Groth. “The aide told him he was made in Jesus’ image and asked him how did he think Jesus felt when he hit his head against the table.”
Groth said that the boy took it to heart and while he still had his moments of frustration, he never again bumped his head onto the table.
“The fruits have had a deep impact on bringing us all closer together in understanding the expectations for our daily actions and how as Christians, we need to lead our lives,” Johnson said.
Enrollment at St. Paul’s Lutheran School is open to students from all faith backgrounds. Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is now open. Go to stpaulswaverly.org/register.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.