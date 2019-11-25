Waverly resident Mike Nelson’s guest opinion from Nov. 19, “Is this a library, or clubhouse?” had dozens of reactions on the Waverly Newspapers Facebook page.
As you also see on this page, J.D. Francis and two letter writers have given their opinions on the issue. Here are more readers who posted their thoughts:
Christine M McCubbin: I am forever grateful for the Waverly Public Library. I think it is great that kids and teens want to hang out at the library. My children LOVE all of the program opportunities they have for people of all ages. I am thankful my children have a safe place to hang out after school with friends and do homework.
I guess in my opinion, if you don’t like hearing/seeing the children/teens maybe you should go to the library from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. when they kids are in school :) that might solve your problem.
Patrick Feldhake: Kids should always feel comfortable at the library which drives them to keep coming back. Waverly Public Library you have great programs and my family appreciates all you do!
Jessica Gulick: As a parent of children who attend elementary, middle and high school here in Waverly and regularly connect with friends, participate in programming and work on homework at our library, I am disappointed that anyone would not recognize what an asset our library is to our youth and families. The amazing staff work hard to create an inviting and safe place for our children. Our community is truly blessed to have a library and staff who see the value and importance of creating not only a place of learning and literacy, but a hub for our community’s youth. I, for one, am confident in the library staff and am grateful for all they do to meet the changing needs of our youth. (Editor’s note: This comment got a total of 46 reactions as of Thursday afternoon.)
Randy Winkey: Wow! As an older retired teacher and W-SR Alum, you need to be grateful the teens are still drawn to a library! They just might turn into adults that will patronize a library as well — and keep it around for another generation!
Brandy Wilcox: I’d rather my kids hang at the library and participate in their programs and be exposed to books than to be walking around town possibly getting into trouble. The WPL is the best library I’ve ever seen. My kids have been going there since they went to the preschool story time.
Dave Coosie Timmerman: Mr. Nelson sounds like a bitter, unhappy person who thinks the library (which is for everyone) should act like we’re in the 1940s. Who is he to determine what the computers should be used for? A lot of adults use the computers but he’s coming down pretty hard on the kids. Being bitter is one thing but to publicly tell library patrons to bypass library staff & discipline kids is just asking for trouble. The library is used for so much more than “learning.” Mr. Nelson needs to get with the times or maybe stay home. Way to make a problem out of something that isn’t a problem.
And Belinda Stewart summed it up with the phrase that is starting to make the rounds with Millennials and Generation Z members: “Ok Boomer.”