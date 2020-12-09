It is often said that a school district’s excellence is a solid gauge for a community’s viability and economic development.
The Waverly-Shell Rock School District’s latest initiative to evaluate the facilities in the district and hone in on solutions that balance the growing needs of the schools with the needs of the communities they serve is a case in point.
In a nutshell, the aging structures of the four elementaries and portions of the high school need attention, as the number of elementary students in K-12 has grown by 21% in recent years, according to data released by the school.
One practical way to seamlessly pay for the much-needed upgrade is to continue to use bonds of up to $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation after the current ones are paid off by June 1, 2023, according to information presented on the district’s facilities web page.
To do the groundwork and engage the community, a task force of 19 volunteers has been formed. The group, which is advisory in nature has no formal hierarchy, has been meeting with architects from Invision Architecture to explore options and gather feedback from the community.
They will meet again at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 to discuss the feedback from the community, including the results of a survey that was conducted, which will remain open until Dec. 11.
The four options that were presented by the architects are spelled out below.
Two of them, “New Standard” and “More Together,” include the closure of the Shell Rock school, with everyone moved to Waverly, in two buildings or in one, respectively.
Another option, called “Variety,” allows for a renovation of Shell Rock Elementary for 200 students, and a new elementary in Waverly for 600 students. The “Right Size” option includes the renovation of all four current buildings, but the three in Waverly, namely Carey, West Cedar and Southeast, will have additions.
But at the Shell Rock City Council meeting on Monday night, several presenters made it clear that Shell Rock would like to keep the school in its community.
Bruce Toenjes, a lawyer in town, talked about the effect a closure would have on property values and student achievement.
“Our community believes the school is an integral part of our texture and we will support an option that will keep it here,” he said.
Brad Leeper, the Invision partner in charge of the project, said the community input has been invaluable. He said the task force had met four or five times and added it was informative to meet with the Shell Rock City Council and the Shell Rock Development Corporation to get to the root of their concerns.
“This is a community decision and we want to make sure that we have well-informed input,” he said.
Leeper noted that during the meeting on Dec. 15, the task force will take into account the feedback they had received.
He summed up, in broad strokes, the results of the survey like this:
“We have heard that there is broad support and recognition of the need,” he said. “Ultimately, we need to bring forward the best approach to address those needs.”
He said the detailed results of the survey will be shared with the task force.
If a consensus is reached during the session, Leeper said, they would be recommending an option to the board.
Adam Folkerts, one of the task force volunteers, and a former member of the school board, said that there is a lot to be learned during that meeting before making a decision.
“It would be great if we could come up with a consensus and deliver that to the school board, but it is quite possible that we may not,” he said. “We are looking for the best option available for all W-SR students and families. We want to be together, we want to make a decision that is the best for all of us.”
The school board will hold a special Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, to receive, and potentially act upon, a recommendation from the facilities task force, said W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
Feedback should be sent in writing in advance of the meeting. If community members wish to address the board, they are asked to come to the meeting in person. Here are the details for Zoom access: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71208512854?pwd=SDM3Zk1laHRVaDZPUkZ5b3JGNHBJZz09.