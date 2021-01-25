Members of the Bremer County Fairboard updated the Board of Supervisors on the progress of the fairgrounds in the new location.
Ron Lenth, the director of the Iowa State University Bremer County Extension service, Danny Buls, the treasurer of the Bremer County Fair Association and Roy Petersen, the fairgrounds manager, brought to the chambers a rendering of the more than 50 acres of land on the east side of town that will be the new fairgrounds. It will be located near the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast, behind the new Titan Machinery site.
Buls thanked the board for their continued funding of $20,000 for the fair's operating expenses, and Petersen gave an overview of the project.
He said that despite COVID, the work on the site had already started with the lighted sign beside Iowa Highway 3 as the most visible statement of ownership.
Modern Design, the Janesville architectural firm hired by the BCFA, is working on a 3D version of the plan. Meanwhile, fundraising, which is what hamstrung an earlier iteration of the project on the west end of Waverly, seems to be going well.
"We have zero negative response coming to us," Petersen said.
Petersen said he had prospects to the tune of $250,000 who were interested in donating to specific aspects of the project, such as the 4-H building or the animal barn.
“I believe we made the right decision,” Petersen said.
Hildebrandt noted that the focus of the project seems to be 4-H related, and said that this was different from the earlier project, known as Champions Ridge.
Petersen agreed with that and added that the name, Bremer County Fairgrounds, will be as simple as the mission, i.e., to provide 4-H kids with opportunities to showcase their hard work and learn about agriculture.
The building of the fairgrounds will be done in stages, Petersen explained.
“A lot of work has gone into it, and a lot more work is to be done,” he said.