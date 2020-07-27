Do you know what the word Sassafras means?
A bit unusual for a rabbit name, wouldn’t you agree?
Naming a black giant-sized rabbit after a deciduous tree species may sound somewhat strange, but take one look at Sassafras, and you will know that the rare name is fitting for this unusual beauty.
Sized more like a small goat than a rabbit, Sassafras arrived at the Rabbit Show on Sunday afternoon at the Bremer County Fairgrounds wrapped in a blanket. The black rabbit’s 15 pounds weighed heavily on her owner Adeline Baskett’s small arms, and it looked like it took some real effort to keep the rabbit contained within the blanket and the girl’s embrace.
But it was clear that the two had a special bond.
This editor’s excitement of meeting Sassafras for the first time was captured in a candid video, where the loss of words at the sight of the rabbit is as humorous as it is telling.
The Waverly seventh-grader was one of about a dozen kids who came in person at the dairy barn to show their rabbits for a small audience of family and friends.
The coronavirus canceled the 2020 Bremer County Fair, but the 4-H organizers wanted to recognize the efforts of the kids who had worked hard to raise and train their animals.
So they resorted to a “show and go” format to keep in compliance with the health regulations and also provide a forum for appreciation and showcasing of their achievements with raising the animals.
In the fair’s 145-year history, never had the 4-H show been conducted in such a format, where it’s closed to the public, but open to participants and families only.
Put otherwise, it was virtual, but vibrant nonetheless.
Cody Emery, the new 4-H coordinator, greeted the arrivals at the barn door, along with veteran Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office manager and bookkeeper, Tammy Curley.
The face shield Emery wore and the mask covering Curley’s mouth and nose, along with signs reminding participants to keep 6 feet apart, the distance requirement between strangers implemented by health officials to curb the spread of the virus, told the rest of the story.
Grandparents, cousins, aunts and other extended family members who could not watch in person because of the safety limitations, could follow the show in a livestream at the Waverly Newspapers’ website as well as a Facebook Live broadcast conducted by the 4-H crew.
The rabbit show, which took about two hours and elicited a lot of smiles, was a much-anticipated event for brothers Brandon and Adam Hennings, of Tripoli. (Watch the video on fair.waverlynewspapers.com.)
It was Brandon’s last year in 4-H, as he had just graduated from high school. Adam, a 10th-grader in Tripoli, showed a rabbit called Red Eyed Mini Rex.
Brandon showed a rabbit called Scotch, who ended up placing first in his class of junior buck, fancy, along with many other blue ribbons for other rabbits he showed.
Maesi Wahl, who writes a column for the paper and wants to be a veterinarian, also showed her pet rabbit. (Watch video at fair.waverlynewspapers.com.)
Zach Boevers, 11, a Waspie Valley sixth-grader,combed the fur of his rabbit, Luca, a mixed breed, as his parents Andy and Sheila, looked on.
Not far from him, Kierstyn Klein, 11, of Waverly, waited to show her rabbit. (Watch video at fair.waverlynewspapers.com.)
The judge, Becky Cirby-Creveling, of Anamosa, gave the kids helpful advice on how to keep improving their animals.
In between cleaning her hands with sanitizer and wipes, the judge felt each rabbit, and examined them with great attention to detail-from posture to body composition.
The parents, who stood together in familial groups, took some pictures and gave everyone a hand of applause as the blue ribbons and championship awards were delivered in each category.
It has a long and exhausting two hours in the steamy, late-July afternoon, especially while breathing through a mask, but Adeline, her brother Josiah, 10, and their peers were in this for the long haul.
On Sunday evening, after the rabbit show, Adeline was preparing mentally for Monday morning’s dog show, where she showed Zuri and Morgan; and the sheep show on Tuesday, where she showed Sweetie and Girlie.
Adeline’s mom, Lindsey, a preschool teachers at St. Paul’s in Waverly, said it was important for her kids to be present in person, to experience the show and to partake in the joy of seeing the fruits of their year-long labor rewarded.
“They all live together in one big old barn,” she said of the animals. “It is my grandma and grandpa’s barn that my mom milked cows in.”
It is this intergenerational connectivity that the 4-H programming aims at continuing to develop.
It is the never ending cycle of life and learning.
The coronavirus disrupted it, but it it didn’t dampen the spirits.
The hope, of course, is that next year, that experience will return to its pre-2020 format.
“We are hoping to go back to normal next year,” Curley, the 4-H office manager, said.