Thursday, June 24

Carnival rides, games and food 5 p.m. by J&K Shows

Beer garden 6 p.m. on the parkade

Team Mini-Triathlon/Individual Mini-Triathlon/5K Run – Registration at 5 p.m. at Island Boat Ramp. Contact Duane Foster at 319-404-1310. Sponsored by Warrior Athletics

Island Queen Presentation at 8 p.m. on the parkade. Contact Lori Beierschmitt at 319-238-1700

Music Truck from 8 p.m.-midnight on the parkade

Friday, June 25

Carnival rides, games and food 4:30 p.m. by J&K Shows

Beer garden 5 p.m. on the Island

Chicken Dinner 5-7:30 p.m. at East Bentley Park prepared and sponsored by the Atom Bombers 4-H Club

River Golf on the Island 5-7:30 p.m. by Fairbank Development Corporation

Kiddie Parade 6 p.m. Line up at 5:45 p.m. near the gazebo

Lil’ Island Prince/Princess and King/Queen presentation and drawing following the Kiddie Parade. Contact Lori Beierschmitt at 319-238-1700

Pedal Pull 6:30 p.m. located at the Gazebo. Sponsored by the FFA

50/50 Raffle drawing 7:30 p.m. on the Island, must be present to win.

Concert on the Island 8 p.m.-1 a.m., on the island featuring: Not Quite Brothers

Fireworks on the Island starting after dark. Sponsored by The Fairbank Community Club and The City of Fairbank.

Saturday, June 26

Island Days Car Show sign-up 9 a.m.-noon; show is from noon-3 p.m. at West Bentley Park. Contact Russ Myers at 319-939-0669 or Chris Rechkemmer at 319-239-8483

Food stand at the car show until 2 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Fairbank Community Club

Island Days Parade 10:30 a.m. Contact Kyle or Taylor Ordneal (text preferred) at 319-239-5616. The grand marshall is Gary Fink

Raffle on the Island noon Proceeds benefit the Carson McGrane Memorial Fund. Prizes include a Traeger Smoker and UTV

Carnival rides games and food following the parade by J&K Shows

Waterball 1 p.m. at the I.C. Church parking lot. Registration begins at noon. Contact Shane Rechkemmer at 319-239-0727 Hosted by the Oran/Fairbank Fire Departments

Duck Races Island Park following parade – see Cindy Woods or Taylor Ordneal

Beer Garden Opens at noon on the Island

Art on the Island 12:30-2 p.m. Draw a flower for an upcoming mural in Fairbank

Money in the Hay for the kids 1 p.m. on the Island. Sponsored by Northeast Security Bank

Adam Doleac Concert 8-11 p.m. featuring Nashville Country Music Star Adam Doleac with opening act Aaron Smith