Thursday, June 24
Carnival rides, games and food 5 p.m. by J&K Shows
Beer garden 6 p.m. on the parkade
Team Mini-Triathlon/Individual Mini-Triathlon/5K Run – Registration at 5 p.m. at Island Boat Ramp. Contact Duane Foster at 319-404-1310. Sponsored by Warrior Athletics
Island Queen Presentation at 8 p.m. on the parkade. Contact Lori Beierschmitt at 319-238-1700
Music Truck from 8 p.m.-midnight on the parkade
Friday, June 25
Carnival rides, games and food 4:30 p.m. by J&K Shows
Beer garden 5 p.m. on the Island
Chicken Dinner 5-7:30 p.m. at East Bentley Park prepared and sponsored by the Atom Bombers 4-H Club
River Golf on the Island 5-7:30 p.m. by Fairbank Development Corporation
Kiddie Parade 6 p.m. Line up at 5:45 p.m. near the gazebo
Lil’ Island Prince/Princess and King/Queen presentation and drawing following the Kiddie Parade. Contact Lori Beierschmitt at 319-238-1700
Pedal Pull 6:30 p.m. located at the Gazebo. Sponsored by the FFA
50/50 Raffle drawing 7:30 p.m. on the Island, must be present to win.
Concert on the Island 8 p.m.-1 a.m., on the island featuring: Not Quite Brothers
Fireworks on the Island starting after dark. Sponsored by The Fairbank Community Club and The City of Fairbank.
Saturday, June 26
Island Days Car Show sign-up 9 a.m.-noon; show is from noon-3 p.m. at West Bentley Park. Contact Russ Myers at 319-939-0669 or Chris Rechkemmer at 319-239-8483
Food stand at the car show until 2 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Fairbank Community Club
Island Days Parade 10:30 a.m. Contact Kyle or Taylor Ordneal (text preferred) at 319-239-5616. The grand marshall is Gary Fink
Raffle on the Island noon Proceeds benefit the Carson McGrane Memorial Fund. Prizes include a Traeger Smoker and UTV
Carnival rides games and food following the parade by J&K Shows
Waterball 1 p.m. at the I.C. Church parking lot. Registration begins at noon. Contact Shane Rechkemmer at 319-239-0727 Hosted by the Oran/Fairbank Fire Departments
Duck Races Island Park following parade – see Cindy Woods or Taylor Ordneal
Beer Garden Opens at noon on the Island
Art on the Island 12:30-2 p.m. Draw a flower for an upcoming mural in Fairbank
Money in the Hay for the kids 1 p.m. on the Island. Sponsored by Northeast Security Bank
Adam Doleac Concert 8-11 p.m. featuring Nashville Country Music Star Adam Doleac with opening act Aaron Smith