Black Lives Matter.
What was your first reaction when you read those words?
Black Lives Matter.
Yes, I wrote it again. Because it is a truth that needs to be repeated again and again and again.
So, back to my question. Are you inclined to respond, “all lives matter”? If so, I ask you to please put that thought on pause for a bit. Yes, all lives matter but right now it is our brown and black siblings who need our attention.
Remember when Jesus told the parable of the shepherd with 100 sheep? Ninety-nine are fine but one is in peril. And what does Jesus tell us the shepherd did? He went out to find that one sheep who needed his help, rejoiced that he found it, and brought it back to the flock. That is why we need to focus upon our brown and black friends and neighbors and strangers who need our support.
Or did you respond, “Well yes, but do people need to keep saying it over and over?” Yes. Yes we do. Repetition permeates it into our working memories. Say it enough times, hear it enough times, you will (hopefully) begin to reflect on the depth of its meaning. The urgency of its reality. The imperativeness of its message.
Or maybe you responded, “Yes they do!” That’s great. So great. But remember, it will take more than proclaiming “Black Lives Matter” to bring about the change so desperately needed in this country. We can no longer allow the staggering rising numbers of murder, injury, and incarceration of men, women, and children whose skin happens to be a darker hue. It is time to get involved.
Last Sunday I joined with approximately 70 other Black Lives Matter supporters who gathered for a peaceful rally on the Bremer County Courthouse front lawn. People held signs. Some had T-shirts with messages of inclusivity. There were people of a variety of ages. Mostly white but not all (we do live in one of the country’s whitest states so that was not a surprise.)
We received many honks, waves, thumbs up. A few expressed their displeasure by raising up a different finger. One well-seasoned person simply shook his head and threw up his hands in disapproval.
Did we make a difference? I think so. I hope so. I think we got many people to pause and think about the messages we displayed. It was good to be together to demonstrate our support. For now, the group will continue to meet at 2 p.m. each Sunday afternoon on the courthouse lawn. Will you join us? Wear a mask. Bring a sign (or use one of the extras others have brought.) Join us to remind others that yes, Black Lives Do Matter.
My friends, these are important days for our communities, our state, and our country. I ask that you continue to pray with me for those struggling from injustice and loss. Pray for the long-awaited change in the open and veiled racism directed to our brown and black neighbors. Pray for our hearts to be responsive, to grow in empathy, to learn more, understand more. Pray that we fully embrace the loving guidance of our still-speaking God. Pray that we cling tightly to the words of Jesus who tells us to “love our neighbors as ourselves.” All of our neighbors. All of them. And right now, our Black neighbors really need us to show up and show them that we do. Amen.