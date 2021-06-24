”For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then we will see face to face.” (1 Corinthians 13:12a [NRSV])
Recently, I visited my daughter’s house during a bathroom remodel. Part of the project included painting the frame of a mirror that hung over the sink. Waiting for the paint coats to dry, the mirror laid upon a table on the porch. Yet even knowing the mirror’s temporary location did not keep me from looking up each time I washed my hands in the bathroom sink that day and, I sheepishly admit, feeling surprised that I did not see my face looking back at me.
Now, I am not one of those who regularly searches out mirrors in which to catch my reflection. However, there are times when I expect to be able to stand in front of a mirror and pause to confirm if my hair is in place, my necklace is not tangled, and that there is no particle of food caught in my front teeth. Even as I also notice more wrinkles, gray hairs (especially following these last months of no stylist visits!), or a bit more droop in my eyelids, I know pretty much what to expect. Yet during that day at my daughter’s, I had to settle for not fully knowing.
In his famous “love” chapter in 1 Corinthians, Paul nestles into its conclusion the above verse about mirrors. After hearing the apostle speak of what love is and what love is not within the Christian community, he shares his thoughts about the apocalyptic time and vision when eventually the complete comes. How he – like all of us – go through a maturation process. How what he thought and did and spoke of in his younger years had now shifted into a deeper life understanding. And yet, he reminds the Corinthian church, we will never fully understand all the intricacies folded into our days on earth. Today, he writes, we look into a mirror but do not fully see. Yet when our time on earth has come to an end and we are gently cradled in God’s heavenly arms, then we will fully know.
This past week I conducted funerals for two beloved children of God. Twenty years separated them in age, yet only days separated their final breaths. Each of them lived life as fully as possible, savoring all that they could out of each day gifted to them. Each had faced life and health challenges that would have been overwhelming to most, yet each remained focused on what they were able to do rather than what they could not. And each of them held tight to their faith through it all.
I have been thinking about these two a lot this week. Not only in preparation for the services but thanking God that in my faith tradition, they now have the opportunity to see into that unclouded mirror. They now see with clear understanding all those situations and trials and uncertainties that even within their solid faith they must have sometimes felt were too much. I wonder what they now see. I wonder if they are surprised at what they realize now that they missed.
The mirror is back up on my daughter’s wall. I can see my reflection again. But as I do I have to wonder…what might I be missing?
”We’ll see it all then, see it all as clearly as God sees us, knowing God directly just as God knows us!” (1 Corinthians 13:12b [The Message])
Enjoy the clear view, Gar and Denise. You will be missed.