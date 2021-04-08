Several years ago, I discovered a book by David E. Butler in which he shares readings shaped around the major seasons of the Christian year. One of his readings for Easter is titled, “The Rest of the Story is Ours.” Those words resonated with me then, and they continue to stir me as I read them each year.
The rest of the story is ours.
As Christians ... as believers in the life and death and resurrection of Jesus the Christ … as Easter people … we have been entrusted with a truth that has been handed to us by those who lived it before us. It is a story scarred by those who tried to defeat it but never succeeded. It is a story that has not been stopped even by those trying to overpower it with greed and ambition and self-indulgence. It is a story that has continued forward even when the church that so boldly proclaims it has often attempted to contain it within human parameters with doctrines and attitudes and systems found nowhere in the Bible.
And thousands of years later it is now ours. As Easter people, the question we must ask ourselves is, “What do we do with it?” Do we take it out of its shiny case only on Easter, polish it up, display it to all and then put it back until next year? That doesn’t seem right, does it? Of course not. As Easter people, we have a story to tell. A message to proclaim. A faith to display to a world so desperately in need. Our response … our courage … our commitment to our Risen Lord is on display for all to see. Some are looking for answers. Some are looking for hope. Some are looking for compassion and grace and mercy extended to them by those who may or may not have also experienced life on the edges. Been violated by injustice. Silenced by societal “norms.”
Jesus didn’t die on the cross so we can flit about without a care in the world for others. Jesus didn’t die on the cross so we can shun people who don’t look like us or sound like us or love like us or dress like us. Jesus didn’t die on the cross so we can just go back to living our lives as they were before we began our most recent journey through Lent. Jesus’ death on the cross is more than an opportunity for us to fall to our knees and weep as we sing, “Were you there?” It is more than all those things. It has to be. If we are going to pick up the mantle of this holy ancient story and live it with every breath and action of our being, we must first claim it as ours.
As he gathered with them one final time, Jesus said to his disciples, “This is what is written: the Christ will suffer and rise from the dead on the third day, and a change of heart and life for the forgiveness of sins must be preached in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem.” (Luke 24:46-47 CEB)
The rest of the story is ours, Easter people. It is to be lived out in us right here and right now. Let the preaching in His name begin.