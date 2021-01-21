“Speak, for your servant is listening.” ~1 Samuel 3:10b
When you were young, did you ever play the game “Telephone?” That game that begins when the first player selects a phrase and whispers it to the player next to them. The second player relays the message to the next…then on to the next…and the next. Once the message has been whispered to everyone (often through endless giggles) the final player announces to the group the message as they received it. Typically, the final message differs considerably from the first one.
The above passage from 1 Samuel is the young boy’s response to God’s voice calling to him in the night. Three times Samuel heard a voice calling him and thinking it was Eli (the priest under whom the boy was serving God) he ran to the man. But it was not Eli calling to him. On his third trip to Eli, the priest said to Samuel, “Go back and lie down. If the voice calls again, say, ‘Speak, GOD. I’m your servant, ready to listen.’” And so, he did.
For nearly 25 years, the United Church of Christ has helped to define the denomination’s identity in the faith community through the God is Still Speaking campaign. Through lapel pins, t-shirts, coffee mugs and banners, we have continued to affirm what the Bible and life have taught us – we are not on this journey alone. God is always with us and God continues to speak to us. Maybe not out of a burning bush or the eye of a violent storm or a tearing apart of the heavens or a voice we hear in the stillness of the night, but God is still speaking to each of us. And God needs for us to listen.
But what happens if we listen and, like in the Telephone game, we get it wrong? How do we know? How do we know? When the chasm between what we hear as God’s truth and what someone else hears as God’s truth is so wide there seems to be no possibility of navigating the gap, how do we determine where the truth resides?
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, as terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, I got down on my knees and I prayed. I lifted up to God what was weighing heavy on my heart. I prayed for the healing of hardened hearts, the healing of injured bodies, the healing of frightened minds. I prayed for the safety of all, especially the safety of our country’s leaders who had been doing some of the most important business of the country when suddenly they had to flee to a hidden location, fearing for their lives.
At the same time I was praying, a group of the rioters who had invaded the House Chamber also paused to pray. They gave thanks for God’s grace that gave them the “opportunity to stand up for [their] God-given unalienable rights.” They thanked God for blessing each one of them who had gathered. They recognized God as divine, omniscient, omnipotent, and omnipresent. They prayed in Christ’s name.
God received both prayers. God’s still-speaking voice gave an answer to both prayers. A clear message.
I know what I heard. I wonder what the others heard.