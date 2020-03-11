Faith. Love. Life. Three simple words have meant everything for Richard “Dick” and Beverly “Babs” Ormston as they mark their 75th anniversary this week.
The rural Waverly couple, who have lived on the farmstead about a mile west of the unincorporated town of Bremer for more than 70 years, believe those three words are the secret for their long marriage.
“I don’t think we had great, big disagreement in our lifetime, have we?” Dick, 95, asked his wife.
“No,” Babs, 93, replied. “I was raised in a family, my mother and father never, ever argued.”
“We were disciplined as children, and we passed that discipline on to our children,” Dick added. “They respected us, and we’ve been in a respected neighborhood. We’ve had all good neighbors, and that makes a difference.”
Dick Ormston and Babs Walker were married on March 11, 1945, at Janesville United Methodist Church. They met two years prior at a place called “Four-Square Corner” near the Black Hawk-Bremer County line, where two of Dick’s cousins earlier met their future brides.
“Them three (the girls) lived within a mile and a half of each other, us three (boys) lived within a mile and a half of each other,” Dick recalled. “We all married the same girl that we met down there.
“The other two couples celebrated at least 50 years, and all four of them are now deceased, but we’re fortunate enough we’re going to make our 75th.”
At the time they met, Dick was a senior at Waverly High School, while Babs was a junior at Janesville Consolidated School.
“I thought he was lovely,” Babs said her initial impression was of Dick. “I liked him from Day One.
“He was very polite.”
Dick said something must’ve rang a bell in his mind right away back then.
“We exchanged class rings that night,” he recalled.
“Oh, we did!” Babs remembered.
“We would change them back later,” he added. “We bonded right then.”
The courtship had a few wrinkles due to World War II, as everything was rationed including gasoline. Dick said there were times when the couple wouldn’t be able to meet more often than biweekly.
Another complication was after Babs graduated in 1944, she took a job in Waterloo while Dick helped his father farm near Bremer. He said he could eventually scrounge up enough fuel to be able to go see her each Sunday.
“But coming back, it would take me right at 45 minutes to get home, because the speed limit was 35, and the tires were getting pretty thin,” he said.
On Valentine’s Day 1945, Dick proposed to Babs, as he knew he was about to be drafted with the war reaching its apex. The Allies had the Nazis on the run, and the tide in the Pacific Theater was turning against the Japanese months before President Harry S. Truman ordered the deployment of two atomic bombs.
However, how Dick asked his girl to marry him was not typical. He said he was shopping in Waterloo and found a ring and brought it to Babs’ house.
“I said, ‘Would you like to wear this ring?’” he recalled. “She took it and ran to the barn and showed it to her mother.”
That wasn’t how Babs remembered it. She said her mother was in the house.
“And she grabbed it and took it to the barn and showed Daddy,” she said.
A few weeks after their marriage, Dick left from downtown Waverly to head to basic training at Camp Pendleton, Louisiana.
“I was loaded with money,” he said with a drip of sarcasm. “My base pay was $50. They took $22 out for wife support, and they added $28, so she got a $50 check.
“Everyone took out a 7½-dollar bond, we had 6½-dollar life insurance, so much for laundry, so at the end of the month, I had less than $10. That got me an ice cream cone or something once in a while.”
After graduating from boot camp, Dick signed up for the paratroopers to get some extra money, so he transferred to Fort Benning, Georgia. That netted him another $50 weekly, which in today’s money would be almost $720.
While in Georgia, Dick recorded eight jumps during the Basic Airborne Course, and Babs joined him there for a couple months. When he graduated, she returned to Janesville and he went to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to be with the 82nd Airborne Division.
When he arrived at the base, his commanding officer saw that he had a half-year of typing classes in high school and was reassigned to the division office.
“I could type 20, 25 words per minute,” Dick said as Babs chuckled at the story.
The war would end fully on Sept. 2, 1945, when the Japanese signed their surrender documents.
That December, Dick said the company commanders initially said he wouldn’t get a Christmas furlough, but around Dec. 23, they granted it. However, trying to get home to Babs was a challenge.
He said he couldn’t get onto a train in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but someone told him that there was a bus heading to another town 60 miles away, where he did catch a train to Chicago, where he connected with another to Waterloo.
He arrived there about 11:30 p.m. and went to the bus depot a few blocks away to catch a bus that went toward Mason City. He got off at the Janesville curve on the south end of town.
“It was a little below zero, and I walked 3½ miles to (Babs’) house and surprised (her family),” Dick recalled.
It was a sight that Babs couldn’t believe at the time.
“Here he comes, walking into the bedroom,” she said. “I had been sleeping so sound. Oh, dear!”
Babs’ uncle then sold his car to Dick for the couple to drive back to North Carolina. They returned around New Year’s Day 1946.
Dick was discharged in October 1946 and returned to his father’s farm. He purchased some of the land that abutted his father’s property, and later bought the land where he currently lives. He farmed that property for about 50 years until his retirement in 1997.
Meanwhile, the couple adopted two daughters, Dana, who now lives in Brocton, Illinois, and Danise, who lives nearby. They also have 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
But the couple had to go through some dark moments. In 1983, Babs fought and won a battle against stage-four Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Babs said going through that was tough.
“Everybody claimed that she’d die before the next morning,” Dick recalled.
He added that gospel/country singer Doug Oldham had been in town for a concert at Wartburg, and the day after his performance, a friend had brought Oldham to the Ormstons’ farmhouse.
“(Babs) was so weak, she laid on our hospital bed, couldn’t get her hands off her body, couldn’t see me,” Dick said. “He came into the house, talked a while and prayed, took her arm, and she said fire went up her arms.
“He left. Fifteen minutes later, she got out of bed on her own, sat on the front steps and could see birds 200 feet away. That was her recovery.”
Dick said the couple had been receiving congratulations for their milestone anniversary, including three couples on a recent Sunday at Burger King.
“One couple came over with ice cream cones and said, ‘Happy anniversary,’” he said.
They aren’t looking too far down the road to their next milestones, whether it would be their respective 100th birthdays or their 100th anniversary.
“We just live one day at a time,” Dick said. “We don’t move very fast.”