A year ago, the quilting ladies at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock sent 42 pillowcase dresses to Ghana.
Connections were made through Jim Meyer’s cousins and Waverly natives, Joel and Gloria Meyer, who had returned from a mission trip. The organizer, “Kofi,” planned to make a return trip to Ghana last spring and deliver the dresses. The trip was delayed because of COVID-19, but Kofi persevered. The little girls were delighted with the dresses.
Here is the email from Kofi:
“Greetings from Ghana! Hope you’re all doing well and staying warm! My summer is ending: coming home on Thursday!
“The dresses have been delivered! The girls loved them! A big thank you to Judy Meyer and her team at the Faith Lutheran Church!”