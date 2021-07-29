The Faith Lutheran Preschool and Childcare Center Advisory Board is excited to present the new leaders at our facility, Whitney Howe, Director and Rhonda McCulloch-Lewis, Co-Director.
Mrs. Howe has previously served in area childcare settings for four years. She and her family live in Janesville. Mrs. McCulloch-Lewis has served in early childhood education for fifteen years both in the Cedar Valley and southern Iowa. She and her husband also reside in Janesville.
Both Whitney and Rhonda underline the importance of incorporating Christian faith into the preschool curriculum.
The pair note, “One of our favorite verses in the Bible is Jeremiah 29:11, ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ We can’t wait to see God’s plans unfold at Faith Lutheran Preschool and Childcare!”
Faith Lutheran Preschool and Childcare Center is located on the lower level of Faith Lutheran Church at 422 N. Prairie St. in Shell Rock. The center holds preschool for 3 and 4 year old children from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. During the school year childcare for children ages 3-9 is provided both before and after school starting at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. (During the summer childcare is provided daily from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) We are currently accepting applications for preschool in the fall! For more information please contact the center at 319-885-4546 or flpccc4546@outlook.com.