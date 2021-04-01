The Faith Lutheran Preschool and Childcare Center announced its sponsorship of the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Meals are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Child care participants who are members of FIP or Food Assistance households or who are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Adult care participants who are members of food assistance households or who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits. Meals are available at no separate charge to enrolled children in the child care center.
Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs) for Free and Reduced Price Meals
Effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 (household size, reduced price meal eligibility salaries followed by free mail eligibility in yearly, monthly, twice per month, every two weeks and weekly)
1 $23,606 $1,968 $984 $908 $454 $16,588 $1,383 $692 $319
2 $31,894 $2,656 $1,329 $1,227 $614 $22,412 $1,868 $934 $882 $431
3 $40,182 $3,349 $1,675 $1,546 $773 $28,236 $2,353 $1,177 $1,086 $543
4 $48,470 $4,040 $2,020 $1,865 $933 $34,060 $2,839 $1,420 $1,310 $655
5 $58,758 $4,730 $2,365 $2,183 $1,092 $39,221 $3,324 $1,662 $1,534 $767
6 $65,048 $5,421 $2,711 $2,502 $1,251 $46,708 $3,809 $1,905 $1,758 $879
7 $73,334 $6,112 $3.056 $2,821 $1,411 $51,532 $4,295 $2,148 $1,982 $991
8 $81,622 $6,802 $3,401 $3,140 $1,570 $57,356 $4,780 $2,390 $2,206 $1,103
For each additional family member, add: + $8,288 + $691 +$346 +$319 +$160 +$5,824 +$486 +$243 +$224 +$112
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: 202-690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.