“You planned something bad for me, but God produced something good from it.” (Genesis 50:20)
At the end of the book of Genesis, Joseph offers these words to his brothers. The reunited brothers were terrified that Joseph would remember all the evil things they had done to him. They expected anger and malice. While Joseph remembered, with God’s help his bad memories were replaced with memories of the good he had been able to do for others.
Like Joseph, our memories have the ability to shape our futures. Sometimes in a positive way. Sometimes not. I have a friend who continues to be frightened of severe thunderstorms due to an incident that occurred long ago. I admit that when I was first learning to drive, passing city buses and semis caused my heart to beat faster because of the memory of a childhood experience.
Sweet memories are so much easier to appreciate, aren’t they? Maybe your sweet memory is a favorite song from a special time in your life. Or a poem your grandma would recite to you. Maybe it comes up every time you hear the scripture you first memorized in Sunday School. Perhaps a distinctive aroma like bread fresh from the oven…the aftershave your dad wore…a fresh box of crayons. Maybe some of your memories come from seeing a car like the one you owned in high school. Or teaching “Jesus Loves Me” to your grandchildren.
Each day we have an opportunity to make new memories. As Winnie the Pooh mused, “We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.” Even during these past months of living within the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, memories are being created. Granted, not all of them are from fun times. The days can become long… the decisions difficult… the uncertainty and fear real. But within these new experiences that have been and continue to be challenging, I believe there are new realities and memory-making moments to bring a smile to your face now and as you move further upon your life path.
What new things are you discovering during the pandemic? What new life-changing memories might you be creating? Are you finding more intentional dialogue with God? Taking some of the quiet time to reflect upon scripture? If you are part of a couple, have you been able to find a new togetherness through deeper conversations, silly laughter, or serene watching-the-sunset moments? As a family with children have there been more opportunities to explore the outdoors, discover new hobbies, read books, play games, color/paint/draw, and yes, even hold school? Has mealtime transformed into an everybody-around-the-table experience unlike the juggled eating schedules of a few months ago? Have you talked more with friends and family either by phone or on screen? Even in these unparalleled times, there can be goodness discovered.
So why all this talk about memories? Because I believe memories can be some of God’s best gifts to humanity. Even in the challenging times, there is much we can learn from memories. With God’s help, we will turn the bad memories good and the good memories even better.
When this coronavirus is pushed back and no longer considered a pandemic, I pray that the many good things that have occurred during these times will not merely be filed away as a distant memory. I pray they will become a part of our everyday lives. We are better people because of them.
Be safe…be well…and please wear your mask!