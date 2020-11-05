Back in mid-February, I was interviewed for an article in this newspaper. With big, bold letters the article headline read, “COVID-19 Coronavirus.” Gov. Reynolds had recently announced Iowa’s first case and the reporter, Eric VanSickle, reached out to area church leaders to inquire about what steps were being taken to keep this new, unknown virus at bay. We all talked about the importance of frequent and thorough handwashing (remember singing Happy Birthday twice?). We noted the halting of the welcoming practice of shaking hands. Some churches had discontinued communion by intinction. We thought these were the steps we needed to take to keep this virus contained. Oh, what we did not know.
Shortly after that interview I was asked to be a part of the rotation of the paper’s church page pastoral column rotation. My first article was for the April 9 edition. Holy Week. One of the first harsh realities that life in these pandemic times wasn’t going away anytime soon. What could I write to help people on their journey?
My next article was the week of the George Floyd murder. Again, what could I write about to help God’s children who were mourning, especially my black and brown siblings?
And now my third column. I turn this in on election night. Election night 2020. For the past months and especially the past few weeks, the level of anger and anxiety and ugly words has been ramping up across our country between supporters and non-supporters of all the candidates. I wonder once again – what can I write to help you who are reading this as you move forward upon your faith journey? Obviously as I write this, I do not know the outcomes of any of the elections taking place around this country. Not. A. Clue. So what do I write?
As I looked back upon that first interview when so many of us thought our increased awareness of good handwashing and gallons of sanitizer would move us to the other side of this illness (which it obviously didn’t), I read again my words at the end of the article, “God’s going to be there through it all. That’s what we cling to … God is a part of our highs and our lows.”
No matter the outcomes of this election (those we know by the end of this evening and those that will taken a bit or maybe even a lot longer), may we continue to hold firm those words of truth. God is ever-present in our lives. Even when it feels like our angry country is crumbling down around us. Even when others with whom we have shared much through the years, hold completely different viewpoints than our way of thinking and we’re just not sure how to move past some of our differences. Even when we are so weary of empty promises and falsehoods and wondering who to trust. Even in all of those times, God is there. Still. Our still-speaking God is always reminding us, “I will be with you. I will be with you.”
During these past few days, one particular scripture passage has been on replay in my mind. John 14:27:
Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you.
I do not give to you as the world gives.
Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.
I pray for that peace. I pray that there is no election-related violence tonight or in the days to follow. I pray for the safety of all candidates and all voters. I pray for Divine guidance to lead us into days when our hearts are not troubled but rather filled with peace. When our hearts are not afraid, but rather lifted up in hope.
Be well, my friends. Be well.