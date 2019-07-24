A hardworking boy called Eugene once lost a golden watch his grandfather had given him while moving hay on his family farm.
Panicked that he had squandered a treasured gift, the youngster started rummaging through the hay feverishly, but all his efforts were in vain.
Next, Little Eugene called his relatives for help, then the fire department, then police officers, but they all came back empty-handed.
Eventually, when all left, the boy threw himself on one of the bales, drained and despondent, not knowing what to do.
By that time, the story goes, the mice had fled the barn, chased by the frenzied noise made by the searchers, and the pigeons had left the rafters.
Little Eugene had lost more than just the watch. He had lost hope.
And then, in a moment of complete and soulful silence, as he sat there alone, the boy heard the tick, tick, tick of the watch deep underneath him.
He started digging, digging, digging, and eventually, led by the sound, Little Eugene recovered his grandfather’s watch.
The story of the boy’s leap from the depths of despair to the peak of exhilaration in finding what he had lost has a moral worth contemplating both as a secular and a theological narrative.
Little Eugene solved his own problem, and became the hero of his own story, but only after the silence that fell upon him.
In fact, over the years, generations of children have followed Little Eugene’s adventures and cheered him on as he tackled the challenges of life.
What makes Little Eugene special is that he is not a figment of an author’s imagination one can stumble upon in a children’s book.
He is a diminutive version of Eugene Walther, a rural Waverly pastor who will retire on July 28, after 60 years of preaching.
For 45 of those years, the pastor has stood in front of the congregation at St. John’s United Church of Christ at Siegel.
Like the ancient German settlement which had nurtured the church — once, the town had a church school, a post office drop off and a creamery — the story of pastor Eugene’s years at the pulpit is about to be bequeathed to history on Sunday.
But just like the church he represents — standing firm, its steeple stubbornly piercing the azure Iowa sky on a recent Tuesday morning, the highest perch in a sea of green beckoning cornstalks — his spirit is intact, a Little Eugene looking out at the world through the eyes of an octogenarian.
How the young boy never really grew up, despite all the hardships life threw in his face, and how he managed to preserve — seemingly against all odds — the innocence of his insatiable curiosity into the faith and its purpose is the most likely legacy Pastor Eugene will leave behind.
He will give his last sermon at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the church at 1529 Killdeer Ave., Waverly. A pork lunch will follow and at 1 p.m. an ensemble from the congregation, known for years as the Siegel Singers, will perform. Leading the celebration will be church President David Drape, and Samantha Hauser, from the UCC conference office in Des Moines, will make remarks.
There’s a lot to celebrate in a life full of faith and a quest for purpose.
IN SEARCH OF PURPOSE
Eugene’s fell into faith accidentally, at the age of 10.
Pinpointing his entry into it with such precision is easier to do in retrospect, as at the time when it happened, it manifested itself as a deeply felt sense of compassion and an urgency to help a little boy much like himself.
It was at the end of World War II that Eugene saw a picture of a Nazi officer whipping a boy in the Warsaw ghetto. So powerful was the image that the same feeling that charted his journey as a minister is as vivid today as it was in his childhood. The boy’s suffering at the hands of the officer awakened deep empathy and stirred an inner rebellion in Eugene.
“It left me wanting to see a world where cruelty was eliminated,” he said.
Not many 10-year-olds have a sense of visceral justice and a mindfulness of what it takes to achieve it, but over the years Eugene was led by this first impression of how cruel the world could be.
He kept wondering how the universe could be a more humane and just place and what part he could play in making it happen.
Raised by a stern Swiss-born father, Eugene was the fifth of seven children in the family of Karl and Bertha Walther.
Karl had arrived in Iowa as a young man, sponsored by another Swiss family, the Matsingers, who lived in southern Iowa in the small town of Alleman. On a trip to Nashua with a friend on one of his days off, Karl met Bertha Stille, a farmer’s daughter. He later told his granddaughter, Lori, that Bertha was “the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.”
The two married and settled on a farm in Fremont Township in Butler County. Bertha was very skilled at taking care of people and aspired to be a nurse, but a thyroid condition prevented her from pursuing this career.
Instead, she dedicated herself to raising the kids and took care of her gardens and the chickens. On Sunday, the family attended Pleasant Valley Church in rural Nashua, where Bertha and Karl now rest in peace.
Education was a priority for Bertha and by the time Eugene was ready to pursue a higher education degree his older siblings, Hans, Anna Marie, Paul and Karli had all gone to college.
EUGENE AND VERJEAN MEET
Eugene enrolled at Wartburg College, but a girl he had met in high school held the key to his heart.
He first saw her sitting at a table in study hall at Plainfield High School and asked a friend what her name was.
When he learned that it was Jean (short for VerJean), he thought it was an intriguing coincidence that their names sounded similar.
VerJean Hemingson was a cheerleader, but really a quiet girl. She wanted to become a teacher and Eugene, who towered over her 5 foot ½ inch frame, was deeply moved by her quiet energy and charismatic smile.
Eventually, they started spending time together and going out to movies.
As a college student, Eugene worked nights at Carnation in Waverly. In between school and work, he drove to VerJean’s farm where he often fell asleep on the couch, only to be woken up by VerJean with a glass of chocolate milk and a grilled cheese sandwich.
Eugene eventually proposed to VerJean on Christmas by hiding the engagement ring in a pair of gloves he presented her as a gift. As she was putting them on, VerJean’s finger was caught into something unusual.
“There was a trap in this,” VerJean said, sitting in the front pew of the church her husband had preached in for decades on a recent July morning. “It turned out to be an engagement ring.”
When they married on July 25, 1954, VerJean was 20 and Eugene 19, so his dad had to sign a document allowing the marriage to take place. The wedding cost $90.
Their first married years were spent in classes at Wartburg College and their first home, at a trailer court ran by the school, was the hearth where many happy moments were spent. In the thick of Iowa winters, however, the poorly insulated walls let in so much snow that it was not uncommon for them to wake up with a thin blanket of white on their covers.
It was at that time when Eugene’s desire to become a pastor firmed up.
His mother didn’t think he was “pastor material,” but when his brother, who wanted to be a pastor, died in a car accident, Eugene felt he should step in, and through his life, fulfill what his brother had been robbed of.
After graduating from Wartburg College in 1955, the Walthers moved to St. Louis, where Eugene studied at the Eden Theological Seminary, graduating in 1959 at the age of 24.
Upon graduation, he was ordained at his home church, St. John’s UCC, Pleasant Valley, becoming the first son of the congregation to be ordained there.
After a stint in Fairbury, Nebraska, the family moved to Peotone, Illinois, where Lori, their first child, was born.
When the Walthers moved to Maywood, a suburb of Chicago, to their next church, they welcomed son Brian.
Later on, they served in Rock Rapids, Iowa, and in 1973 finally settled in Siegel. That last move brought them closer to both sides of their families.
In six decades of service, Eugene has performed hundreds of baptisms, confirmations, weddings and funerals and has had a lot of time to think about the meaning of life.
At the church’s centennial celebration, he preached his sermon in German.
A storyteller of great gift and gab, Eugene found creative ways to blend biblical knowledge with everyday’s fare, and borrow from Greek and Hebrew history to add depth to his interpretation of the scripture. On one notable occasion, he used a pet goat his brother had trained to run after Eugene and the other younger siblings, in a sermon to teach kindness and make the point that what goes around, comes around. Eugene’s brother, Paul, certainly learned that first hand, getting a taste of his own medicine when the siblings teased the goat to run after him one day.
ONE STORY THAT’S HARD TO TELL
But there is one story, which Pastor Eugene has yet to figure out how to couch in metaphors fit for a congregational sermon or a fable challenge his narrative alter ego, Little Eugene, could overcome.
It was such a traumatic happening that even though it occurred seven years ago, he relives it vividly when asked about it.
On April 4, 2012, Eugene and VerJean came face to face with death when a state trooper ran a stop sign on V14 and C33. The impact hurled their car down an embankment.
Then in their 70s, they were on their way to a funeral visitation in Waverly when the accident happened.
“The windshield cracked like a spiderweb and the engine was still running by the time we got down to the bottom of the embankment,” Pastor Eugene said. “It was groaning like a monster on its last breath.”
He says he didn’t pray then.
“Prayer is something that is in the back of your mind,” he said. “Saint Paul says pray ceasingly.”
VerJean was airlifted to Iowa City with a severe head injury, a punctured lung, 14 broken bones and a lacerated liver.
When the doctor got out of surgery to talk to the family, he asked,
“Do you believe in God?”
That was the only way he could explain to Lori, the couple’s daughter, how VerJean’s liver had repaired itself before he could operate on her.
“It is a miracle,” the doctor told Lori.
After 58 days at three different hospitals, with Eugene staying by her side, only leaving to preach Sunday sermons, VerJean finally returned home.
“She left the hospital and came straight to my son’s graduation party,” Lori says.
A small scar between her eyebrows, which can easily be mistaken for a wrinkle and a crooked left thumb, are small reminders of the horrific accident.
CELEBRATING MINISTRY TOGETHER
It’s only fitting that Sunday’s celebration will mark Pastor Eugenen’s 60 years in service and 65 years of marriage, both accomplishments that would not have been possible without the presence and encouragement of his wife.
In fact, the two have always thought about their ministry as a joint effort, where they focused on the children in the church.
The 11th of 12 kids, VerJean invested her energies in Bible School and Sunday School, and Pastor Eugene would teach the confirmation classes.
He baptized and confirmed his children, his three grandchildren and several family members, along with generations of children in the congregation.
Daughter Lori is now an office manager at the Bremer County Engineer’s Office and son Brian is counsel for George Mason University of Fairfax, Virginia.
Growing up with Pastor Eugene and VerJean as parents has been a blessing, says Lori.
“I have learned that I can achieve whatever I set my mind to,” Lori said. “And I have learned compassion and acceptance of the differences among people. And the importance of family.”
After the celebration, when all the noise of the day subsides and Pastor Eugene sits on the couch in his new home, just a stone’s throw away from the church, the pastor can watch the steeple of the church where he had spent 45 years, trying to make the world a better place.
In that silence, Big Eugene can travel back to the parable of his young self searching for meaning, hearing the hear the tick, tick, tick of time.
What his legacy will be may be hard to gauge in the final analysis.
But what he wishes it to be is somewhat easy to articulate, as it ties right back into the very reason why he embarked on that journey of faith in the first place.
He will never stop asking himself if he has truly and fully fulfilled his life’s purpose, but perhaps that’s a questions for others to answer.
“My journey as a minister has been a journey of searching for a way of understanding the truth of existence, of who we are and who we are meant to be,” he said. “The truth is that it is fractured. Your perception of truth is incomplete, you trust the divine.”
After all this work, Pastor Eugene has distilled his wisdom to this nugget,
“One goal of [my] ministry was peace, help the family live in greater harmony,” he says, adding that it was a well-established German tradition to “beat the devil” out of children. “If you are going to understand original sin, then understand it as an invitation to sympathize with the child.”