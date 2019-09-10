A fall session of group Dog Obedience classes will be offered at the Waverly Bark Park.
The session will begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 and will meet each Thursday thereafter for six weeks. Registrations are due Sept. 17.
The cost of the class is $125 with a $25 discount for those that register a rescue dog. Joshua Smith, the instructor, is a graduate of the American Behavior College and the accreditation training program for dogs through PetSmart, Inc.
Requirements for the class is a non-retractable 4- to 6-foot leash, a buckle collar or harness (no pinch, choke, or corrective collars allowed), soft treats, and a copy of the dog’s vaccination records.
All dogs must be current on vaccinations including Rabies, Distemper/Parvo and Bordetella and free from visible infections, parasites, and communicable diseases. Proof of vaccination should be in the form of a receipt or other official document from a licensed veterinarian. If you have recently adopted your dog from a local shelter, please make a note and we can obtain health records directly from the shelter.
Private classes are made by appointment with the Instructor.
Registration, completion of forms, and payment of fees is at Waverly Leisure Services in City Hall, 200 First St. NE.
Please register by Tuesday, Sept. 17.
For additional information call Waverly Leisure Services Dept. at 352-6263.