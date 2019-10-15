Iowa State University Extension & Outreach invites the public to register for the November 2nd fall symposium to be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church between 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
This year’s symposium includes sessions by Susan Appleget Hurst, Editor of Country Gardens of the Meredith Corporation. Dave Layton of the Prairie States Mushroom Club will present as well as Deb Walser an ISU Extension Master Gardener. The closing session will be led by Lindsey Smith a Plant Curator with Reiman Gardens.
Registration of $30 can be paid to Black Hawk County Extension at 3420 University Ave., Suite B in Waterloo. Registration includes the symposium, vendor mall, snacks, beverages, lunch and handouts. Vendors include from a variety of local and home based businesses will be selling plants, unique fall bulbs, crafts and gifts for the holiday season.
For more information, please visit http://www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/ or call Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County office at 319.234.6811.