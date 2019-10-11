Back by popular demand, a second “Car Cruise for a Cause” — the fall leaf edition.
With 18 cars and over 42 enthusiasts participating in the first Waverly Senior Center car cruise this past August, it was requested we add another before the weather turns cold.
Are you a fan of classic cars, the latest new cars or motorcycles? Would love to cruise the backroads during prime leaf season? You can enjoy both by participating in the Waverly Senior Center cruise beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
Enthusiasts will gather in the senior center parking to admire the cars, then drive the backroads through Tripoli and Frederika with a stop in Charles City for a free small cone at the Dairy Queen. The cruise will continue through Clarksville and then return to the Waverly Senior Center. Cocktails and dinner to follow at the Center.
“The August cruise was so much fun and attended by so many local car owners, the idea of a second cruise in the fall was suggested even before the rubber had cooled on the tires,” said JoLynn Cooley Redies, Events Coordinator for the Waverly Senior Center.
Reservations for the cruise and dinner would be appreciated by Oct. 17. Call Kathy at 319-352-5678. For $25 per couple, or $12.50 single, those attending will get an afternoon of fun on the roads and a chance for conversation over dinner and drinks.
The menu includes: sloppy Joe sandwich, baked beans, chips & dip, cabbage salad, and pumpkin crunch cake. Complimentary beer, wine, iced tea or lemonade are included. All proceeds to benefit the Waverly Senior Center.