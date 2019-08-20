After a long couple of days umpiring baseball games, Jim Vowels was very sleepy as he was driving home to Waverly. He ended up falling asleep behind the wheel and ran a stoplight, causing him to hit a large pickup truck.
“The first thing I remember from the accident was my airbag going off,” Jim said. “So many people who saw the accident ran over to my car to see if they could help. It seemed like the ambulance got there very quickly.”
As the Waverly-Shell Rock High School band instructor, Jim has been fortunate to know many of the parents of his students. “The first paramedic who came to my aid was Brian Robbins, one of my band parents. He was so professional and kept talking to me, which helped keep me calm.”
The ambulance team transported Jim to WHC’s emergency room. “Dr. John Zehr, another band parent, assessed me and helped me feel settled after the accident. I knew everything was going to be all right. Dr. Troy Ivy, one of the hospital’s general surgeons, talked me through the situation with my injuries and what needed to be done to fix them.”
Jim continued, “I really appreciated that my kids were able to come into the emergency department to see me. I wanted to reassure them I was OK. All of the nurses were positive, and they made sure I was comfortable.”
After surgery, Jim spent the night in the hospital. Much to his surprise, Ben Lovell, his nurse, was a former W-SR student. “Ben was a great nurse and Kara Plante, another band parent, also took great care of me.”
All of these familiar faces made Jim feel very comfortable and cared for. “Having lived in Waverly for 21 years, I’d never felt so taken care of. I was surrounded by people who genuinely cared about me. They treated my kids and family very well and were always respectful,” Jim said.
“Two of my kids were born at WHC, and I wouldn’t go anywhere else for care.”