Waverly and surrounding community residents 18-44 years old can take the first step to save a life by joining the Be The Match Registry®.
The booth will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, during Waverly Heritage Days at the Bremer County Fairgrounds. Visit the Iowa Marrow Donor Program table in the outfield of Diamond 3.
The effort benefits Steve and Mary Hanson. Steve Hanson is battling leukemia and currently does not have a perfect, matched donor on the Be The Match Registry. Steve and his wife Mary, a retired schoolteacher, are hoping to register more blood stem cell and bone marrow donors to the Be The Match Registry to offer hope to patients like Steve.
For thousands of patients with life-threatening diseases, such as Leukemia and Lymphoma, a marrow transplant from an unrelated donor is their best or only hope for a cure. These patients depend on the national Be The Match Registry to find a match – and a second chance at life. While many patients do find the life-saving match they need each year, currently there are Iowans in need of a transplant who have no matched donor. They are waiting for someone new to register. More donors are needed to help increase the likelihood that all patients will find a match.
A simple cheek swab is all that is needed to determine if you could be the one to save one of the thousands of patients like Steve in need of a bone marrow transplant. You’ll only be contacted if you’re a match for someone in need. We are seeking 18-44 year olds, in good health, that are willing to donate to any one in need to come out and join the Be The Match Registry. This event is open to the public.
If anyone is interested in registering but cannot attend the donor drive in honor of Steve Hanson, you can join the registry online at my.bethematch.org/STEVE. A swab kit will be mailed to your home with instructions and a confirmation sent to you once completed.
About Be The Match and the Iowa Marrow Donor Program:
Be The Match is the national blood stem cell and bone marrow transplant registry. This registry matches patients in need with willing and life-saving donors to cure over 80 different diseases like Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Sickle Cell Anemia. The Iowa Marrow Donor Program (IMDP) is Iowa’s Donor center for Be The Match. IMDP works with Iowan patients and donors to facilitate bone marrow and blood stem cell donations and to also recruit new potential donors to the Be The Match Registry. The Iowa Marrow Donor Program is located at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.