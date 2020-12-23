About Fareway

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 124 stores in a six-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information.

Lead with Love is part of Fareway’s mission aimed at supporting local communities through charitable giving efforts and other initiatives by direct involvement and donated resources. Lead with Love is a valued philosophy held by Fareway and inspired by its outstanding employees. Visit Fareway.com/LeadwithLove for more information.

About IACC

Formed in 1916 to enhance the development of chamber professionals, the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce continues as the first stop for reaching the business community of Iowa. Innovation with economic development, entrepreneurs and job creation are critical to the growth of Iowa communities. IACC’s mission is to prepare chambers and business leaders to meet the changing demands in Iowa communities.

About Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street

The Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street program develops and sustains dynamic, progressive programs supporting the economic and business environment to provide a quality experience for residents and visitors to our community and historic downtown district.