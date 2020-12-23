Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a second donation in the amount of $200,000 to the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC). The donation provided for up to $2,000 in gift cards to IACC chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce/Main Street received $2,000 in gift cards, which were distributed to local small businesses and their employees. Business-members of the Chamber were offered the opportunity to apply for the gift cards through a survey asking businesses how many employees they had, how they were going to use the gift cards and if they would participate in local promoting of the program. In all, eight local businesses received gift cards; most of them being given to employees as a way to say thank you for their hard work during this challenging year.
“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees during this holiday season,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, we are proud to again partner with IACC, which understands how best to serve its small business members during this unique economic time.”
“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said IACC Executive Director, Lane Till. “Through this generous additional donation from Fareway, our chamber organization members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”
Travis Toliver, Executive Director for the Waverly Chamber said, “we are humbled by this generous gift from Fareway and excited to be a part of this program again through IACC. These gift cards will bring holiday happiness to our local small businesses who really need it right now”.
In 2020, Fareway has provided nearly $500,000 in support to small businesses in partnership with IACC and local chamber of commerce members. Follow the movement on Facebook with #FarewayShopsLocal. You can also follow the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the local Waverly Fareway on Facebook.