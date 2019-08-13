Ruth Farmer, who lives at 1268 Underwood Ave. Charles City, will celebrate her 90th birthday. The celebration event will be held on the home farm from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
If the day is one of rain, the celebration will be moved to St. John’s Lutheran church fellowship hall in Charles City.
Ruth was born on Aug. 14, 1929, to Henry Eggena and Nora Brandt Eggena. She was married to Ervin Farmer (now deceased). She will be celebrating with her six children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Come celebrate with the family this milestone in her life. No gifts please but cards may be sent to the above address.