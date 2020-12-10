WAVERLY – Keaton Farmer dropped 25 points as Waverly-Shell Rock routed Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton 71-39 on Tuesday.
W-SR is now 2-0 to open the season for the first time since 2016-17.
“My main concern going into the game was our ability to play with the same energy and intensity we played with on Saturday,” Go-Hawks coach Nate Steege said. “I was also concerned with how we would execute seeing primarily zone defense for the first time this year.
“... I was happy with the way we responded in both situations. It’s been a while since we have started a season 2-0, and I’m really proud of the guts and the progress we have made so far.”
Farmer had 18 points, including a pair of 3-point field goals in the first half. The Go-Hawks led 36-21 at halftime.
Caleb Burks posted 14 points, while Hogan Hanson registered 11 points in the win for the Go-Hawks. Asa Newsom record nine points.
Connor Rochford led New Hampton with 17 points.
W-SR hosts Waukon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.