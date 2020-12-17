WAVERLY – Keaton Farmer scored 21 points to help lead Waverly-Shell Rock to a 50-34 victory over Charles City on Tuesday.
The W-SR junior was 8 of 10 from the floor, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, and came down with four rebounds, dished out one assist and swiped two steals.
W-SR (4-0, 3-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) led 27-15 at halftime.
But the Go-Hawks had to lean on their defense to shut down the Comets, who shot just 28% from the floor. The Go-Hawks committed 31 turnovers on the night, something that didn’t sit well with head coach Nate Steege.
“I anticipated a sloppy game, and that is exactly what is was,” the coach said. “There is no question that our defense won us this game, and I was very proud of our efforts on that end.
“We were able to overcome 26 turnovers and still win by double figures, which doesn’t happen unless you are really good defensively.”
Go-Hawks junior Hogan Hansen posted 12 points and came down with seven rebounds. Senior Caleb Burks finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Chase Low led Charles City with 11 points.
W-SR hosts Crestwood (2-0, 2-0 NEIC) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We are going to see a similar style of defense on Friday, so we have a lot to get cleaned up the next two days at practice,” Steege said.
W-SR 50, CHARLES CITY 34
Waverly-Shell Rock ... 11 16 11 12 – 50
Charles City ................ 6 9 14 5 – 34
W-SR: Farmer 21, Halverson 0, Ramker 0, Davis 0, Hansen 12, Lord 0, Kelderman 0, Kruse 3, Luck 2, Newsom 2, DeBower 0, Burks 10, Carpenter 0.
Charles City: Ritter 5, Hernandez 5, Collins 0, Hoefer 4, Christian 1, Low 11, Schmidt 0, Hanson 0, Barry 2, Chapman 4, No. 42 0, Ruzicka 2.