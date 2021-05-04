WAVERLY – History suggested Thursday’s cross-county match between Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock would be close.
Six of the previous nine – all W-SR wins – were decided by one goal.
The latest chapter in what has become a one-sided rivalry was different. Behind the unprecedented prowess, precision and flashiness of arguably the best goal scorer in the state, W-SR established a new trend.
Kenzie Roling scored six goals, including five in the first half, as the No. 1-ranked Class 2A Go-Hawks rolled to an 11-2 win over the No. 4-ranked Class 1A Cyclones at Rada Field.
From the opening kickoff, the Go-Hawks’ mentality was tempo and pace. They wanted to press the Cyclones early and often, creating chances by the handful in the offensive third. They accomplished everything they set out to do.
Roling opened the scoring in the fifth minute. The W-SR senior forward received a pass from junior Morgan Aikey and beat Denver senior goalkeeper Emma Hennessy for a 1-0 lead. Minutes later, Roling scored her first of three straight goals to break a 1-1 tie in the 14th minute. She is fourth in the state with 23 goals this season.
Less than 20 minutes into the match, W-SR (5-2) led 4-1.
So, does one the state’s premiere scoring threats set a benchmark for herself in terms of how many goals she wants to score night in and night out?
“No,” she said, with a laugh. “Normally, it’s a goal of I want the team to win and however I can help the team do that, whatever that means for me – goals or assists, or if it means being here and playing hard, that’s how I go into it. I don’t usually set a goal for myself, just the team.
“We’re a big momentum team. Once we get one, we get a couple. We know Denver’s the same way, and once they settle in, they’re really good at being composed and playing against us. We knew, especially in this game, that we needed to go at them right away.”
The Go-Hawks carried momentum all night. They led 6-2 at halftime and overwhelmed the Cyclones (4-2), who spent the majority of the opening 40 minutes of play defending. The Go-Hawks fired off 27 shots, including 19 on frame in the first half.
Sophomore Anna Stromberg, who finished with four goals and two assists, netted her first of the evening in the 21st minute to hand her club a 5-1 advantage. Roling’s fifth of the half made it 6-2 in the 40th.
“Our connection across the board throughout the midfield, connecting our offense to our defense and our transitions up and down the field have really been a priority that we’ve been working on this week, and it was fun to see it come to life,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said.
“We know that our speed is really important, and we really want to focus on playing to our ability level with our speed of play, and I think you saw a lot of that (Thursday). At times, it can still be quicker. For the most part, it was much better.”
Denver senior Jordyn Felske scored both of her team’s goals. She tied the match 1-1 in the sixth minute. She then broke in on a breakaway and ripped a shot into the top-left corner of the net in the 39th to cut W-SR’s lead to 5-2.
“Kudos to her for getting those two goals against our defense,” Roling said of Folske’s play. “She did a great job. She was really athletic and pacy out there, and I think our defense hasn’t seen a lot of that. It was good to see that challenge.”
W-SR knocked in five more goals in the second half to finish off the biggest win over Denver in the last decade. Junior Annika Behrends also scored for W-SR. Aikey finished with a team-best four assists, while junior Macy Smith and senior Avery Meier also assisted on goals.
Despite the lopsided final score, Greiner believes her team still has plenty of room to improve. Rarely have the Go-Hawks gone up against an opponent with a legitimate scorer. They did so against the Cyclones with Foelske sneaking into the offensive third a few times.
“We pride ourselves in our strength of schedule,” Greiner said. “We’re going and playing a lot of 3A schools and other 2A schools, and we want to be tested because that’s how we learn and that’s how we grow. Being tested in different areas, seeing some forwards that have some more pace that we don’t normally see is fun for us because then we learn and we grow and we see what we’ve really got and what our areas for improvement are as well.”
Go-Hawks win 2 at Urbandale Invite
Waverly-Shell Rock won both of its matches at the Urbandale Invite on Saturday.
No. 1-ranked Class 2A W-SR beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 6-0 and Dallas Center-Grimes 3-2.
Go-Hawks senior Kenzie Roling netted a hat trick against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Juniors Morgan Aikey and Macy Smith, and senior Carly Steiert also scored.Steiert, Smith, seniors Maria Cooper and Siri Ott, and sophomores Anna Stromberg and Lindsey Overmann posted assists.
W-SR led 2-0 at halftime.
Roling scored a pair of goals and assisted on another against No. 11-ranked Class 2A Dallas Center-Grimes. Stromberg also added a goal for the Go-Hawks (7-2).
Dallas Center-Grimes led 1-0 at halftime.
W-SR travels to Gladbrook-Reinbeck at 5:30 p.m. today.