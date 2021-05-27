Monday’s regular-season finale between Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah offered a familiar ending but a different script.
No. 1-ranked Class 2A W-SR cruised to a 10-0 victory at Rada Field, stretched its winning streak to 13 and invoked the mercy rule against Decorah for the second time in nine days.
Yet Kenzie Roling, W-SR’s senior forward and all-time scoring leader, took a backseat to her teammates, who stepped into the spotlight. The result provided additional scoring depth for a team that boasts the state’s leading scorer.
Five Go-Hawks scored Monday. The first three goals of the match were scored by a player not named Roling, who finished with five goals, four coming in the second half.
W-SR junior Macy Smith darted the left side of the pitch and cranked a shot past Vikings junior goalkeeper Grace Bachelder for a 1-0 lead in the first minute. Though Roling didn’t score the first goal – or the second or the third – her fingerprints were all over each play. Opponents know how good she is, thus they make her a priority to defend. In turn, other players will be left open, or a there will be chances for odd-man rushes in the offensive third.
“We’ve been working on cutting in and Kenzie was yelling at me, ‘Cut in, cut in,’” said Smith, who scored her eighth of the season. “And so I went and then I scored. We want to get off to a great start, because that sets the tone for the rest of the game and it keeps everyone going.”
Smith nearly had her second goal of the half, but her shot in the fourth in the minute was punched away by a diving Bachelder to keep a one-goal tilt. It didn’t last long.
Go-Hawks sophomore Anna Stromberg redirected a corner kick from senior Sasha Wilson to make it 2-0 in the 13th minute. It was Stromberg’s 17th goal of the season. More importantly, the score came off a corner kick, which is something the Go-Hawks have spent considerable time working on during practice.
“For the number of corner kicks we’ve been averaging, we’d like to see a few more put away,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said. “But yes, it’s definitely a trend in the right direction. We’ve been on so many of them, it’s just getting them through all of the feet in the box has been a challenge. Hopefully we can continue in that direction and put a few more away yet this season.”
W-SR senior Siri Ott made it 3-0 with a blast from the left side in the 24th minute.
Then, in the 29th, Roling, who missed a few looks at the net early on, scored her first of the night to give W-SR a 4-0 lead.
“She was pretty well-aware of her missed opportunities,” Greiner said. “There’s going to be nights like that. That’s just part of the game. Good shooters keep shooting, and she continued and she found the back of the net there later on in the game.”
The Go-Hawks (14-2) carried a 4-0 lead into halftime. They continued to find the back of the net in the second half.
Roling added four more goals in the final 40 minutes, while Ott scored her second and junior Morgan Aikey’s first of the night in the 73rd minute invoked the mercy rule.
“That’s a testament to this team as a whole,” Greiner said. “So often we talk about Kenzie. Don’t get me wrong, she’s great and she knows how to finish goals. But in the same respect, we have a lot of other individuals that are able and capable of stepping up and scoring in big moments as well, and you saw that a lot more (Monday). Kenzie also distribute well and she’s very good at that, and she did an excellent job stepping up and playing in that role when she needed to as well.”
W-SR has a first-round bye in Class 2A, Region 6. It will host either Decorah or Independence at 6 p.m. June 2 at Rada Field. Going eight days between games is a “love-hate” relationship, Greiner said.
“We love the honor of having a bye in the first round, but it is difficult when you don’t play for an entire week,” the coach said. “… It’s a good time for us to rest and recuperate and get people healthy, but it allows us to clean things up and get where we need to be for regional play.”