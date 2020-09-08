Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer its monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Dr. René Recinos, plastic surgery, visiting specialist, will present “Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation.” Learn about a new breast augmentation application using an established fat transfer technique. This technique is used for reconstruction after removal of breasts due to cancer. It has also recently been used for cosmetic purposes such as aging of the face and hands.
This event is free and open to all. Event will either be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet. Check our Facebook page for details.
To learn more, call 319-483-1360.