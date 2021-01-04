WAVERLY – Around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a report of a semi on its side near the intersection of Golden Road and Almira Street in Elgin.
FCS deputies arrived at the scene with Elgin Fire Department and set up a perimeter due to a possible gas leak. An investigation found that Taylor Curtis Hugill, 57, of Freeport, Illinois, initiated a turn while traveling along Golden Road when the trailer of the semi slipped into the ditch, which resulted in the trailer and load to go partially on its side.
There was approximately $1,000 of damage to the truck and trailer, according to a police report. No injuries were sustained.
The incident remains under investigation.