Fear is an Investment Opportunity
Fear is the new money-making industry.
Fear sells patriotism of many kinds.
Fear sells guns. And ammunition. And guns. And assault weapons. And holsters. And secret rooms. And packaging. And retail, wholesale, private, and gun show companies/events.
Fear sells arsenals. One gun won’t do. What if the danger isn’t a pheasant but is a deer? And in case those pheasant or deer or feral dog packs or cats—wait a minute, cats don’t organize—or other wild things or enemies have a perfectly well respected by many name for their fear-based group and you didn’t buy assault weapons for your arsenal for or against them?
Fear sells bunkers. Have you found one of those unused picturesque silos and secretly turned it into an above-ground bunker? Maybe you’ve dug up the flooring in one of those old buildings or that unused barn and built a below-ground bunker? Or you have an old Cold Cellar to re-purpose? Or a bunker from the Cold War?
Fear sells reconstruction of entries and exits to buildings like schools and churches.
Fear sells Active Shooter First Responder kits.
Fear sells bulletproof backpacks for school children.
Fear sells bullet wound kits for children to carry in those bulletproof backpacks. These are combination first aid and bleeding control kits—what to do till the ambulances come.
Fear sells upgraded kits for First Responders. The new first aid kits seem to be combination first aid and bleeding control kit with easy to use STAT Tourniquets for Mass incidents. See children’s bulletproof backpacks above.
Fear sells then repurposes school supplies.
Scissors to fight off a gunman, sneakers to run from gunshots, gym socks to use as a tourniquet: A new disturbing public service announcement from anti-gun violence nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise depicts students having to use their new back-to-school supplies in an active shooter situation.
“The ad reflects a grim reality for the network of survivors from the more than 228,000 students who have experienced a school shooting since the massacre at Columbine High School in 1999,” as Washington Post colleague, Kim Bellware, reports.
Fear sells bars for windows—even that little one in the bathroom, as one friend found out.
Fear sells barred and gated doors.
Gated neighborhoods are silly says one friend. Must be a million ways to circumvent that gated entrance.
Fear says buy protection against all those electronic hazards and be afraid every day that your protection has been hacked.
Fear sells bulletproof glass and vehicles.
Fear sells more and more and more security personnel—public and private. And the war weapons, protective apparel, and vehicles to outfit them.
Fear sells apocalypse preparedness kits and plans. It’s about being practical, preparing for realistic scenarios and being ready for the unpredictable. An apocalypse is unlikely, but won’t you need to know what to do in case it happens?
Do you have a big bag of individually wrapped hard peppermint candies? They provide a bit of sugar-based energy and last pretty much forever. Dried beans? Supplies of water? And on and on and on.
Fear sells emergency preparedness rations.
Drones? What about drones?
What drives your fear investments?
Is this where we are? Must we stay here? What about illness, cost of medical care, opiods, road diets to keep us safer, “Acting heads,” nuclear stuff?
For my car, I’m loading shovel, warm blanket, dried foods, traction building kitty litter and emergency contact electronics to be “readier” for winter travel.
Where does preparedness end and panic begin?
This isn’t one group or politician or entity.
Fear is a multi-faceted industry.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.