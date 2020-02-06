In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL) will present an article on health each month.
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States? The good news is that heart disease is also one of the most preventable diseases. Reduce your risk by choosing a heart healthy lifestyle that includes:
• engaging in regular moderate aerobic exercise for at least 30 minutes, five days a week
• adopting a low-salt, low-fat diet
• quitting tobacco
• maintaining a healthy weight
• reducing stress levels
Stress
Stress itself might be a risk factor, or it could be that high levels of stress make other risk factors (such as high cholesterol or high blood pressure) worse. For example, if you are under stress, your blood pressure may go up, you may overeat, you may exercise less, or you may be more likely to smoke.
Stressors can be minor problems, major lifestyle changes or a combination of both. They may include work overload, relocation, daily hassles, financial concerns, problems in a personal relationship or death of a loved one.
Here are some tips to help manage stress:
• Eat and drink sensibly. Abusing alcohol and food may seem to reduce stress, but it actually adds to it.
• Learn to say “no.” You do not have to meet everyone’s expectations or demands.
• Exercise regularly.
• Relax each day.
• Take responsibility. Understand what you can and cannot control.
• Manage your time. Ask for help when needed, set priorities, pace yourself and take time for self-care.
• Examine your values and live by them. The more your actions reflect your beliefs, the better you will feel, no matter how busy your life is.
• Get enough sleep. Sleep helps keep your mind and body healthy. Most adults need 7 to 8 hours of good quality sleep on a regular schedule each night. Make changes to your routine if you can’t find enough time to sleep.