A man who hid a firearm in the back of a police car when he was arrested in 2019 was sentenced July 10 to more than four years in federal prison.
Juwan Logan, 43, from Waterloo, received the prison term after a Jan. 15 guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In a plea agreement, Logan admitted he was driving a motorcycle on Oct. 17, 2019, when he was stopped for a number of traffic violations. When Logan was arrested for driving while barred, he was placed in the back of a police car. Although he was patted down, Logan was able to keep a small handgun hidden on his person.
Prior to arriving at the Black Hawk County Jail, hid the handgun in the vehicle. Officers found it a short time later. Logan has prior convictions for domestic abuse and possession a firearm as a felon.
Logan was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Logan was sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Logan is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities. For more information about Project Guardian, please see https://www.justice.gov/ag/page/file/1217186/download.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Reinert and investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in concert with the Waterloo Police Department.