Just before Christmas, Waverly police received reports of two separate vehicular burglaries.
Waverly Police Capt. Don Eggleston told Waverly Newspapers there have been a few more since then, the details of which will be available later this week, but otherwise, the Christmas and New Year’s holiday period has been typical even during a pandemic.
According to incident reports released Wednesday prior to the department’s front office closing for the New Year’s holiday, a resident reported at 4:05 a.m. Dec. 23 from the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest someone had rummaged through their vehicle sometime after 11 p.m. the previous day.
Later, at 2:06 p.m. Dec. 23, someone noticed their vehicle was burglarized in the Wartburg College N parking lot sometime between 10 p.m. Dec. 22 and 6 a.m. Dec. 23. Both incidents were under investigation.
Eggleston added there were have been additional burglaries since Christmas.
“We would encourage our residents to make sure they are locking their vehicles up, not leaving keys in them, locking their garage doors and just taking extra security measures to ensure they’re not becoming victims,” he said.
Eggleston, who’s in charge of the patrol division of the WPD, said that traffic-enforcement-wise, the time between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1 was normal, as best he could put it.
“Things were a little bit busy, but nothing out of the ordinary,” Eggleston said.
A final report for the city’s end of the special traffic enforcement program, or sTEP, which is funded by a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Program, will be released later this week. However, Eggleston said he wasn’t seeing any in-town arrests for operating while intoxicated.
“It’s one thing that we always talk about New Year’s Eve is probably one of the most publicized drinking and driving campaigns there are,” he said. “Generally, we see the best behavior on New Year’s Eve, because it’s just one of those nights where it’s expected, extra enforcement is expected. It’s all of those other holidays that don’t garner as much attention is where we see arrest rates escalate somewhat.”
WPD, along with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, perform sTEP enforcement periods around St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and the Christmas/New Year’s holidays.
On New Year’s Eve, one user of the Facebook group Waverly Iowa Online Town Hall offered her services to assist partygoers to get home from ringing in 2021.
Eggleston though that was an awesome gesture by that user.
“I think that’s kind of the flavor of the small-town atmosphere,” he said. “You probably don’t see that in your larger metropolitan areas. That is something absolutely we would support. I wish it would be extended throughout the year rather than just one night out of the year.”
With 2020 now hindsight, Eggleston hopes that life starts to return to more of a normal state, especially as the multiple vaccines — currently from Pfizer and Moderna and soon from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca — start to circulate through the country.
“I’m hoping that the rate of infection is quelled,” he said. “I’m like everybody else. With a new president possibly coming in and everything we have to look forward this year, it can be an interesting year for us, too.”